Ty Simpson Says 'Nothing's Wrong,' Feels He Has Something to Prove in Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— A few weeks ago, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was the frontrunner for the Heisman trophy. Now, he isn't among the top-eight candidates in Sports Illustrated's latest Heisman rankings. But over the last few games for the Crimson Tide, Simpson and the Alabama offense haven't been operating at their best.
Even though Simpson threw for 326 yards in the loss against Oklahoma, he had a pick-six interception and a costly fumble. In Saturday's win over Eastern Illinois, Simpson only played in the first half and finished 11-of-16 for 147 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Simpson has turned the ball over in six straight games for the Crimson Tide.
"Everybody likes to say, ‘What happened to the old Ty? What happened to him?’" Simpson said after Tuesday's practice. "Just gotta go 1 for 1. Everybody’s wondering what’s going on. Nothing’s going on. We’ve just got to go play our ball.”
Now, the redshirt junior has to lead Alabama into Jordan-Hare Stadium against Auburn with a spot in the SEC title game on the line. It's as simple as win and you're in for the Crimson Tide. If Alabama loses, there will be no chance at the SEC championship or a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second straight season.
"I’ve always got something to prove," Simpson said. "Everybody’s asking me, you know, what’s up? It’s in the back of my mind, but I’m just going to go do my job. What a great week to go do it against a really great team and a really great defense.”
Auburn has one of the best defensive fronts in the SEC and country. Vanderbilt is the only opponent to score more than 24 points against the Tigers this season. Meanwhile, Alabama's offense hasn't scored more than 24 points in a game against an FBC opponent since the Tennessee win on Oct. 18. (Alabama scored 29 total points against South Carolina, but seven of those points came from the defense on an interception returned for a touchdown by DaShawn Jones.)
In a game where points will likely be at a premium, every possession will count and turnovers in a hostile road environment can be game changers.
Simpson said the attitude surrounding him and the team since the Oklahoma loss reminds him of all the doubts people had after Alabama lost to Florida State in the season opener.
"It takes me back to the first game of the year and all the doubt that everybody had," Simpson said. "Takes me back to doing the little things and what got me there. Just trusting God, trusting my process and understanding that I’ve done this before. There’s games that I’ve done it, and nothing’s wrong. I’m just happy to be out here and have gotten better today.
"I wouldn’t even say things are going bad. There’s just one play here or there that if we clean up, then we’re not even talking about this right now. I think people are blowing it out of proportion. We’re just going to go play our ball. We’re not listening to what anybody has to say. We’re focused on ourselves and doing our job, and that’s what we’ve been doing since the start of the season. It’s our mindset, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) will take on Auburn (5-6, 1-6 SEC) in the Iron Bowl on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.