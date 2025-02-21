Charlie Hawke’s Medal Highlights Alabama Swimming's Fourth Day at SEC Championships: Roll Call, Feb. 21, 2025
Alabama swimmer Charter Hawke led the Crimson Tide in Day 4 of the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Athens with a bronze medal in the 200m after swimming a time of 1:30.62 to reach the podium. Kaique Alves (1:32.07) and Toni Dragoja (1:32.88) also earned a spot in the top heat of the event, finishing seventh and eighth.
Overall after four days of competition, the men's team is in sixth place with 329 total points, and the women's team is in eighth with 289 points.
Alabama Scoring Finishes on Thursday
Men’s 1m Dive
- 23rd | Colten Cryer – 288.55
Women’s 400 IM
- 15th | Kate Christian – 4:14.31
- 23rd | Sydney Sanders – 4:14.18
Men’s 400 IM
- 22nd | Lance Johnson – 3:46.82
Women’s 100 Butterfly
- 10th | Emily Jones – 51.62
- 12th | Kailyn Winter – 52.04
- 18th | Victoria Raymond – 52.46
Men’s 100 Butterfly
- 12th | Tim Korstanje – 45.92
- 16th | Bernardo Bondra de Almeida – 46.37
- 24th | Zarek Wilson - 46.84
Men’s 200 Free
- 2nd | Charlie Hawke – 1:30.62
- 7th | Kaique Alves – 1:32.07
- 8th | Toni Dragoja – 1:32.88
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swim and Dive: SEC Championship in Athens, Georgia, All day
- Alabama Track and Field at Arkansas, All day
- Softball vs. No. 17 Virginia Tech, Tuscaloosa, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
- Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville, Florida, 5 p.m., D1 Baseball
- Softball vs. Southern Utah, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+
- Gymnastics vs. Auburn, Tuscaloosa, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Swim and Dive at SEC Championships: Results above
- Women's basketball: No. 15 Tennessee 88, No. 18 Alabama 80- Sarah Ashlee Barker led the Crimson Tide (21-6, 8-5 SEC), scoring 22 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing five assists. Aaliyah Nye (13 points), Essence Cody (13 points, seven rebounds), Zaay Green (16 points, 5 rebounds) and Karly Weathers (11 points, four steals) all scored in double figures, as Alabama had all five starters score in double digits for the first time in conference play this season.
Did You Notice?
- Alex Reese is getting a shot with another NBA team. The former Alabama forward signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
- Alabama volleyball announced two transfers on Thursday: Trinity Stanger from Pepperdine and Sarah Stevens from Xavier.
- Alabama gymnastics will host the annual "Power of Pink" meet Friday night, and longtime former coaches Sarah and David Patterson, who started the initiative that's spread throughout the nation, will be "the first 10.0" of the meet recepients.
- The Alabama women's tennis team is No. 21 in the national rankings.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
190 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 21, 1985: Ray Perkins announces a number of coaching moves including Jimmy Fuller was promoted from offensive line coach to assistant head coach. Mike Dubose went from coaching the outside linebackers to the defensive line, with Sylvester Croom switching from inside to outside linebacking coach. The head coach had already announced that Joe Kines would replace Ken Donahue, a member of the Alabama staff since 1964, as defensive coordinator.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“They don’t know, 'Come here!,’ from, 'Sick ’em!,’ yet. We’ll get that straightened out.” – Joe Kines