Chase Lee Works Scoreless Inning in MLB Return: Roll Call, May 12, 2025
Former Alabama baseball relief pitcher Chase Lee was back on the mound Sunday for MLB's Detroit Tigers. He tossed a scoreless inning in the team's 6-1 loss against the Texas Rangers.
Lee was optioned to Triple-A Toledo late last week and called up again Saturday. The club is likely to continue maneuvering him within its roster, as multiple trips up and down per season are allowed in a player's option years.
Still, he has been acquitting himself to the major league level in a small sample size. Lee debuted on April 22 and has since appeared in eight games, posting an ERA right at 1.00 to date with the Tigers.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: NCAA Tournament Reno Regional in Reno, Nev. (All Day)
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: defeated Georgia 9-3 and 5-4 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to win weekend series two games to one.
- Women's rowing: finished third at SEC Championships in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama football player Tyler Booker, a 2025 first-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys, took in some playoff hockey in Texas and fired up the crowd.
- There was a familiar face at Denver Broncos rookie minicamp in a non-playing role. Former Bronco Kareem Jackson, who played college football at Alabama, was back in the Mile High City.
- Alabama competed in the very first SEC Rowing Championship and had success, with a third-place finish at the event.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 110 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 12, 1995: The movie “Crimson Tide” was released. Starring Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman, its set on a US Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Alabama.
- May 12, 2011: Alabama offensive lineman Aaron Douglas was found dead at a home in Florida where he attended a party the night before. The 21-year-old's cause of death was ruled a "multiple drug toxicity," and ruled an accident.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I left Texas A&M because my school called me. Mama called, and when Mama calls, then you just have to come running."- "Bear" Bryant on leaving Texas A&M
