Chris Youngblood Scores 15 in Thunder Win: Roll Call, July 8, 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 89-78 in NBA Summer League action on Monday. Former Alabama guard Chris Youngblood was one of the main contributors to the Thunder's effort in Salt Lake City, registering 22 minutes and going 4-for-7 from deep while scoring 15 points.
Youngblood signed with Oklahoma City by way of an Exhibit 10 contract. He is vying to impress either the reigning NBA Finals champion or any other team that could be willing to give him an opportunity upon the conclusion of Summer League play.
He spent only one year at Alabama, averaging 10.3 points per game on a team that went to the Elite Eight. Youngblood was not selected in last month's NBA Draft; none of his teammates found themselves picked, but all received NBA opportunities.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama softball player Faith Hensley has joined Central Michigan as an assistant coach. Hensley started her career in the MAC at Ball State, where she was the conference's player of the year in 2022.
- Alabama track star Doris Lemngole was named the program's first-ever finalist for The Bowerman, bestowed to the best college men's and women's track and field athlete of the year.
- Brian Branch expects the Detroit Lions to remain a Super Bowl contender in the upcoming season. He has made up a key part of the team's defensive backfield during the franchise's resurgence.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 53 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 8, 1935: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and an Alabama assistant coach from 1969-71, was born in Marion, La.
- July 8, 1989: Jerrell Harris was born in Gadsden, Ala.
- July 8, 1996: Marlon Humphrey was born in Hoover, Ala.
- July 8, 2015: Kenny Stabler died in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was 69.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"If John David doesn't win the Heisman, they ought to stop giving it."- Paul W. Bryant on John David Crow, 1957