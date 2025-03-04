Collin Sexton Scores 16 In Second Game Back from Injury: Roll Call, March 4, 2025
Former Alabama basketball star Collin Sexton has been getting back into action with the NBA's Utah Jazz following a recent ankle injury which interrupted his season. He played in his second game since returning from that injury on Monday night.
The Jazz lost to the Detroit Pistons, 134-106, but Sexton was able to record 16 points and three steals. Utah also played Sunday, but he did not participate.
Sexton officially returned last Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after more or less missing the month of February. He had previously been listed as questionable for the game against Detroit.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, S.C. Watch
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's golf: in 13th place through one day at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, S.C.
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama women's basketball team moved up one spot in the AP Poll, to No. 19. The Crimson Tide went 1-1 last week, defeating then-No. 7 LSU at home last Thursday before being defeated on the road by another ranked team, No. 13 Oklahoma, on Sunday in the regular season finale.
- The Alabama baseball team had the start time to its road game against Jacksonville State on Tuesday moved up from 6 p.m. CT to 3:30 p.m. CT due to weather concerns.
- The Crimson Tide softball team's Tuesday game at Samford was also moved up, to the same start time, to address potential weather issues.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 179 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 4, 1939: Walter Merrill, a 220-pound sophomore tackle, drew praise from Coach Frank Thomas for his play during spring practice. Center Carey Cox is also performing well, says Thomas, while young back Jimmy Nelson is drawing cautious optimistic praises. "If he can learn to throw the ball, he might have the ability of Dixie Howell."
- March 4, 2002: Director of Athletics Mal Moore officially launched the Crimson Tradition Fund, an initiative that ultimately raised more than $150 million for athletic facility upgrades. Nearly every facility was upgraded following the campaign, which was completed in 2006. It also served as a key precursor to eventually hiring Nick Saban as head coach of the football program.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Coach Moore is somebody that I have a tremendous amount of respect for. First, for giving us the opportunity to come to the University of Alabama and the great job he did on selling us on this University and what could be done here. Then, all of the support he has given to our program. He certainly deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the success we have had because of the way he sets the table and serves us so well. Most things that you would see, he has had some hand in making all of the athletic facilities what they are, first class in so many ways. More than that, he is a class gentleman, probably as fine as you are ever going to meet. He has been a great friend, and his support has certainly been appreciated.”- Nick Saban