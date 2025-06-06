Crimson Tide Baseball Recap, Recruiting Updates and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of, "The Joe Gaither Show," recap the week from a Crimson Tide perspective.
The show opens with a brief recap of the 2025 Alabama baseball season, taking a look at what went wrong for the Tide in the Hattiesburg Regional against Miami and Southern Miss. Despite one of the best regular seasons in recent program history, Alabama dropped back to back games to end its season before advancing to a super regional.
Next, the pair dives into some recruiting updates for official visitors who were here last weekend (May 30) and the visitors coming this weekend (June 6). In just the week following its first round of campus visitors, Alabama was named a finalist for four prospects in the 2026 class.
While DeBoer and the staff have certainly been a bit behind in terms of landing actual commitments, the Tide seems to have excellent relationships with many of the players at the top of its recruiting board. This summer alone, over seven players with Alabama in their top schools are expected to make their decisions, so several commitments could be in store.
Finally, the show wraps with a bit of miscellaneous sports talk as the duo bounces around some of the week's trending topics. From College football playoff reseeding, to NCAA Football cover athlete selection, the final segment covers a wide variety.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".