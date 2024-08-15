Bama Central

Damien Harris No Longer Joining CTSN Broadcast Team: Roll Call, August 15, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

Blake Byler

Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama running back Damien Harris (RB06) speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama running back Damien Harris (RB06) speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama running back Damien Harris is no longer slated to join the Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast team. The news was announced by Alabama football play-by-play voice Chris Stewart on WNSP’s “The Opening Kickoff” on Wednesday.

Harris was supposed to join the team as the sideline reporter, a role previously filled by former linebacker Christian Harris last season. Stewart said Harris has instead taken a different opportunity, one he's yet to announce.

CTSN's alternate plans for this year's sideline reporter for the radio broadcast team have yet to be announced.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener

16 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama men's golf finalized its 2024-25 schedule:
  • 13 Alabama gymnasts were named WGCA scholastic All-Americans.
  • Former Alabama baseball pitcher Robin Roberts earned a high honor in his league:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 15, 1966: The famous “I’ll Tell You About Football” Sports Illustrated issue was published with Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on the cover.

August 15, 1983: After the Crimson Tide's football practice, Coach Ray Perkins compared freshman linebacker Cornelius Bennett to New York Giant superstar Lawrence Taylor, one of Perkins' premier players during his stint in the NFL. "Cornelius Bennett has the opportunity to be the next Lawrence Taylor," Perkins added. "He has that type of ability." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you let one game or one play haunt you, your mind’s in the wrong place.”

Kenny Stabler

Check us out on:

Published
Blake Byler

BLAKE BYLER

Blake Byler is a staff writer for BamaCentral and primarily covers Alabama basketball and football. He has covered a wide variety of Crimson Tide sports since 2021, and began writing full-time for BamaCentral in 2023. You can find him on Twitter/X @blakebyler45.

Home/All Things Bama