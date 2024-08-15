Damien Harris No Longer Joining CTSN Broadcast Team: Roll Call, August 15, 2024
Former Alabama running back Damien Harris is no longer slated to join the Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast team. The news was announced by Alabama football play-by-play voice Chris Stewart on WNSP’s “The Opening Kickoff” on Wednesday.
Harris was supposed to join the team as the sideline reporter, a role previously filled by former linebacker Christian Harris last season. Stewart said Harris has instead taken a different opportunity, one he's yet to announce.
CTSN's alternate plans for this year's sideline reporter for the radio broadcast team have yet to be announced.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener
16 days
Did You Notice?
- Alabama men's golf finalized its 2024-25 schedule:
- 13 Alabama gymnasts were named WGCA scholastic All-Americans.
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher Robin Roberts earned a high honor in his league:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 15, 1966: The famous “I’ll Tell You About Football” Sports Illustrated issue was published with Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on the cover.
August 15, 1983: After the Crimson Tide's football practice, Coach Ray Perkins compared freshman linebacker Cornelius Bennett to New York Giant superstar Lawrence Taylor, one of Perkins' premier players during his stint in the NFL. "Cornelius Bennett has the opportunity to be the next Lawrence Taylor," Perkins added. "He has that type of ability." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you let one game or one play haunt you, your mind’s in the wrong place.”- Kenny Stabler