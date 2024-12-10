Doris Lemngole Honored for Record-Breaking Performance: Roll Call, December 10, 2024
Doris Lemngole has been nothing short of a superstar in the 2024-25 season and most recently she was named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week. On Saturday, her performance at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston was legendary, as she broke the women’s 5,000-meter NCAA record.
Saturday’s meet was the first track and field/cross country meet of the indoor season. Lemngole finished 0.27 seconds ahead of second-place finisher and former Alabama star Hilda Olemomoi. Lemngole broke the previous record by 0.22 seconds.
Lemngole’s USTFCCCA honor is noted as her second weekly national honor in the past five weeks along with her third in the 2024 calendar year.
Lemngole was not the only Alabama runner to break a record. On the men’s team, Victor Kiprop broke his own school record for his performance in the men’s 5,000 meters.
“I couldn't be prouder of Doris for breaking the collegiate record, and her school record, as well as Victor for shortening his school record," Alabama head coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "This is a great starting point that our program can build off of, and we look forward to resuming our season next month in Birmingham for the Harvey Glance Tide and Tigers Dual Meet against our in-state rival, Auburn."
Did You Notice?
- 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry cut off his famous dreads that he donned throughout his ongoing legendary NFL career and Crimson Tide tenure.
- Former Alabama cornerback Antonio Langham will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne came to the ceremony in Las Vegas ahead of the 66th National Football Foundation's Annual Awards Dinner.
- Former Alabama standout and current Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice this week. He had been sidelined since the beginning of training camp with a calf injury. Fellow former Alabama linebacker and current Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke of Harris' return during a press conference.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.
December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
December 10, 2019: Broadcaster Eli Gold received the Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in broadcasting at the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick - all he can do is beat you." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.