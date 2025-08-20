Dual Threat Ty Simpson, Retired Numbers and Brian Robinson Trade Talk on The Joe Gaither Show
It's a hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we continue getting closer and closer to football season. The program jumps into a Ty Simpson conversation as we try to determine how many rushing yards the Crimson Tide quarterback will have, discusses retiring numbers and claiming past national championships through an Auburn perspective before finishing with an NFL discussion as Brian Robinson Jr. is on the trade block.
The show kicks off by reviewing Ryan Grubb's comments on Ty Simpson and how the 2025 Alabama offense will look different than 2024. Simpson is a capable runner, but will he be called to do that this season? The show debates a proper expectation for Simpson's rushing yards in 2025 and uses past years to determine Simpson's future.
Recent Alabama Quarterback Rushing Totals
- 2024 - Jalen Milroe - 726
- 2023 - Jalen Milroe - 531
- 2022 - Bryce Young - 185
- 2021 - Bryce Young - 0
- 2020 - Mac Jones - 14
- 2019 - Tua Tagovailoa - 17
- 2018 - Tua Tagovailoa - 190
- 2017 - Jalen Hurts - 855
Other Kalen DeBoer Quarterback Rushing Totals
- 2023 - Washington - Michael Penix - 8
- 2022 - Washington - Michael Penix - 92
- 2021 - Fresno State - Jaylen Henderson - 68 / Jake Haener -18
- 2020 - Fresno State - Jake Haener - 18
- 2019 - Indiana - Michael Penix - 119
The program then moves across the state to talk about the Auburn Tigers. The Tigers announced plans to retire Cam Newton's jersey and claim an additional seven national titles. We debate the practice of retiring jersey numbers and discuss the merit in claiming more national championships.
Lastly the program lands on Brian Robinson Jr. as the Washington Commanders appear ready to move on from the former Alabama running back. Why does Washington want to trade Robinson?
