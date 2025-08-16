10 Fantasy Football Players With the Toughest Strength of Schedule in 2025
Strength of schedule is most often discussed after the NFL releases its seasonal slate, as 2025 opponents’ records from the previous season are compiled and averaged out into a percentage.
In terms of fantasy football, records are replaced by fantasy points allowed and calculated using other factors like offseason changes (players, coaches), home/road information, and game location (outdoor, dome, etc.).
While strength of schedule is a useful tool for managers, it should not be considered the be all, end all for making draft decisions. After all, the NFL can often be unpredictable (just ask anyone who drafted the Cowboys defense last season)!
Instead, this useful data should be used to make a choice between players with similar value or to find potential sleepers who might still be on the board in the middle to late rounds.
With that said, here’s 10 players who have the toughest fantasy slates for 2025.
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: Prescott’s schedule is a tough one, with matchups against the Eagles (2), Bears and Packers among his least attractive games. Still, I’m not worried about Dak because the Boys will have to throw a ton to (potentially) eliminate deficits. What’s more, their backfield is questionable at best.
Russell Wilson, QB, Giants: Wilson isn’t going to be drafted as anyone’s fantasy starter, but it’s notable that he, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston have a brutal slate of games. This trio will have to face the Eagles (2), Bears, and Packers among their tougher opponents, and they don’t have a ton of cupcakes on the slate.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Bears: Swift has seen his stock rise after an offseason where the Bears didn’t add a big-name running back to the offense, but he’s been inconsistent and has one of the league’s harder slates. Swift will face divisional foes like the Vikings (2) and Lions (2), in addition to tough games against the Eagles and Browns.
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings: The NFC North has good run defenses, so it’s no shock to see Swift and Jones Sr. on this list. As for the latter, he and Jordan Mason will go up against the Browns, Eagles, Chargers, and Lions (2). The Steelers and Ravens are also on the slate, so expect Jones Sr. to see regression compared to his 2024 totals.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders: The Commanders' backfield will remain a committee with Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler in the mix, making it tough to trust either as more than a flex starter. They also have a difficult slate of games ahead, facing the Chargers, Chiefs, Lions, Vikings and Eagles (2) among their tougher foes.
Courtland Sutton, Broncos: Sutton is also coming off a strong 2024 season, finishing in the top 15 in fantasy points among wideouts. With that said, it is notable that he and the Broncos wide receivers have one of the five toughest slates this season. Games against the Titans, Eagles and Packers are among their least-favorable opponents.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns: Jeudy is coming off his best fantasy season, finishing with career highs across the board. A lot of that came with Jameis Winston (who is now with the Giants) under center, however. He also has a brutal slate of games that includes matchups against the Packers, 49ers Titans and Bears among his tougher opponents.
Michael Pittman Jr., Colts: The Colts passing game is loaded with question marks, from the quarterbacks down to the receivers. When you add into that equation a tough slate that includes games against the Titans (2) and 49ers among their tougher foes, it’s easy to see why Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs aren’t highly regarded in drafts.
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: A negative schedule isn’t going to affect Kelce’s value much, but it’s still notable. In fact, 10 of his 17 upcoming matchups for the 2025 are considered less than favorable based on last year’s numbers. Some of the tougher opponents on the slate are against the Chargers (2), Eagles, Giants, Lions and Titans.
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers: Kraft is on the low-end of the TE1s in fantasy leagues this year, but he does have one of the tougher slates among tight ends. The most difficult games on the schedule include matchups against the Lions (2), Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles, Giants and Broncos. Kraft won’t cost you much in most drafts, luckily.