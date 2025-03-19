Dylan Smith Collects Save in Tigers Spring Training Game: Roll Call, March 19, 2025
The Detroit Tigers defeated the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday as part of Major League Baseball's spring training, and former Alabama pitcher Dylan Smith earned the save for the Detroit side.
Smith last pitched for the Crimson Tide in 2021, where he led the team in innings pitched and strikeouts while the staff was dealing with injuries. He was drafted in the third round of that summer's MLB Draft by the Tigers.
The team's Opening Day matchup is set for March 27 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swim and dive: NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash., All Day Watch
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: defeated South Alabama 6-5 (10 innings) in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's golf: Alabama finished in second at Linger Longer Invitational in Eatonton, Ga.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, now with the Carolina Panthers, was in attendance for the Charlotte Hornets game on Tuesday.
- Former Crimson Tide men's basketball player Noah Clowney showed off his athleticism in the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
- Former Alabama and Virginia basketball player Braxton Key scored this nice dunk for the NBA G League's Santa Cruz Warriors.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 155 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 19, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first spring practice officially began a day later than expected because of torrential rains in Tuscaloosa. Two players who immediately impressed Bryant were guards Milton Frank of Huntsville and Gary Phillips of Dothan.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I didn't care if we ever quit practicing. I loved it. The only other guy I ever knew who loved it as much was Jerry Duncan. He would beg to practice even when he was hurt. I've actually seen him cry because the trainer told him he couldn't scrimmage."- Paul W. Bryant on Jerry Duncan
We'll Leave You with This:
