EA Sports Making New NCAA Basketball Video Game: Roll Call, July 1, 2025
Last summer, fans of college sports video games got what they had been waiting more than a decade for: a new college football game. It was announced by Electronic Arts (which produces the college football series) on Monday that it will return to making a college basketball game.
Matt Brown of Extra Points reported that there is a 2028 target date for the release of the new game. EA's last foray into college basketball came with NCAA Basketball 10.
NCAA Football 14 was the last officially licensed college football video game to be released until 2024; it came out in 2013. However, the basketball series didn't even make it that long. This means college basketball fans have waited even longer for a comeback involving a video game for the sport.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- The entire Alabama women's golf team made the Women's Golf Coaches All-American Scholar Team for the 2024-25 school year.
- Former Alabama basketball player and recent Brooklyn Nets signee Grant Nelson seems to have been spending some time back in his native North Dakota. Nelson was not selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, but found himself picked up by the Nets for a chance at cracking their roster nevertheless.
- Alabama baseball infielder Jon Young Jr. is right in the thick of the action during summer ball. He played in 14 games with four starts for the Crimson Tide as a freshman in 2025, collecting three hits in 22 at-bats.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 60 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 1, 1922: Don Whitmire, who became an All-American lineman at both Alabama and Navy, was born in Giles County, Tennessee.
- July 1, 1964: Rumors were reported in newspapers throughout the state that Paul W. “Bear” Bryant is retiring as head coach and being replaced by his assistant head coach Gene Stallings. When asked to comment on the rumor, Bryant just smiled.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"All I know is that we went out there in two buses and we came back in one."- Gene Stallings on Texas A&M practices