EA Sports Ratings and Bama's SEC Media Representatives | The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get into the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we review the new EA Sports College Football 26 Alabama roster. Who is the most underrated player on the game? Why does the roster have so many random names? We discuss what the ratings tell us about the Crimson Tide before jumping to the voicemail line, talking new College Football Playoff teams and then rounding out the day by guessing who might go to Atlanta to represent Kalen DeBoer's program at SEC Media Days.
The show gets going by looking at Hunter De Siver's work as he broke down the entire Alabama football roster on EA Sports College Football 26. We discuss which players are the most underrated and why the roster has a few made up names on it.
The show then transitions to the voicemail line as Woods addresses a call from yesterday discussing the freshman with the chance to make the biggest impact in 2025.
We finally finish up by discussing next week's SEC Media Days. Which Alabama players will represtent the program in Atlanta? Woods offers up a few, while Gaither has a different perspective.
