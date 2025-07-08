Alabama Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 26
After 11 years of waiting, EA Sports revived and released the College Football 25 video game last July and it became the best-selling sports game in U.S. history, per Front Office Sports.
Although it costs $30 extra for three days of early access, that didn't deter countless fans from purchasing EA Sports College Football 26 on Monday, July 7. The standard edition comes out on July 10.
The Alabama Crimson Tide was ranked as the game's No. 1 overall team on June 27 with an 89 rating. The Crimson Tide's defense also leads all other schools with an 96 rating while the offense sits at No. 7 with an 89.
EA came out with the top 100 players list on July 1 and seven Alabama standouts landed a spot on this prestigious list: cover athlete and wide receiver Ryan Williams (No. 5), left tackle Kadyn Proctor (No. 10), right guard Jaeden Roberts (No. 46), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (No. 58), safety Bray Hubbard (No. 64), middle linebacker Deontae Lawson (No. 72) and center Parker Brailsford (No. 91).
Following Monday's deluxe edition launch, every other Alabama player's EA Sports College Football 26 rating was revealed. The best rating a player can achieve in the game is a 99 and the aforementioned Ryan Williams leads the Crimson Tide with a 95.
Alabama Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 26
Note: not every player opted into the game and EA Sports replaced them with a fictional name. These fictional players will be noted in parentheses.
Quarterbacks
- Ty Simpson – 82
- Keelon Russell – 80
- Austin Mack – 80
Running Backs
- Jam Miller – 88
- Dre Washington – 83
- Richard Young – 83
- AK Dear – 80
- Daniel Hill – 79
- Kevin Riley – 78
Wide Receivers
- Ryan Williams – 95
- Germie Bernard – 87
- Isaiah Horton – 87
- Jalen Hale – 79
- Cole Adams – 76
- Jaylen Mbakwe – 76
- Derek Meadows – 76
- Bubba Hampton – 69
- Rico Scott – 67
Tight Ends
- Josh Cuevas – 80
- Danny Lewis Jr. – 78
- Peter Knudson – 76
- Kaleb Edwards – 75
- Drew Brandt (fictional) – 74
- Brody Dalton – 74
- Jack Sammarco – 65
- David Bird (listed as a long snapper at UA) – 54
Left Tackles
- Kadyn Proctor – 94
- Casey Poe – 77
- David Franks-Wilson (fictional) – 74
- Baker Hickman – 68
Left Guards
- Kam Dewberry – 81
- Olaus Alinen – 78
- Terrell Perry (fictional) – 76
- William Sanders – 71
- Mac Smith (fictional) – 70
Centers
- Parker Brailsford – 91
- Roq Montgomery – 74
- Joseph Ionata – 71
Right Guards
- Jaeden Roberts – 92
- Geno VanDeMark – 80
- Michael Carroll – 80
Right Tackles
- Bubba Rodgers (fictional) – 84
- Wilkin Formby – 79
- JaQuan Sullivan (fictional) – 73
- Arkel Anugwom – 73
Left Edges
- LT Overton – 90
- Keon Keeley – 82
- Kelby Collins – 81
- Jordan Renaud – 80
Right Edges
- Lamarcus Fox (fictional) – 84
- Dane Fischer (fictional) – 83
- Edric Hill – 77
Defensive Tackles
- Tim Keenan – 92
- Jeremiah Beaman – 76
- Isaia Faga – 73
SAM Linebackers
- Deontae Lawson – 91
- Tayveon Bennett (fictional) – 77
- Cayden Jones – 69
- QB Reese – 65
MIKE Linebackers
- Nikahi Hill-Green – 81
- Justin Jefferson – 81
- Hakim Taylor (fictional) – 74
- Duke Johnson II – 74
WILL Linebackers
- Qua Russaw – 83
- Jah-Marien Latham – 81
- Yhonzae Pierre – 72
- Abdul Winn (fictional) – 70
- Noah Carter – 70
Cornerbacks
- Domani Jackson – 89
- Zabien Brown – 85
- Cam Calhoun – 85
- DaShawn Jones – 80
- Dijon Lee Jr. – 79
- Jarrelle White (fictional) – 76
Free Safeties
- Keon Sabb – 88
- Zavier Mincey – 79
- Kameron Howard – 75
- Red Morgan – 72
Strong Safeties
- Bray Hubbard – 91
- Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. – 76
- Liam McChambers (fictional) – 72
Kickers
- Blake Doud (listed as a punter at UA) – 78
- Conor Talty – 73
- Reid Schuback – 69
Punters
- Alex Asparuhov – 70