Eric Hines, Jena Young Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

While much of the weekend's attention was on A-Day, Alabama softball and baseball each played key series. The women picked up an electric sweep of Auburn, while the men were swept by Arkansas, bringing their momentum to a halt. Despite the differing results, both teams produced multiple standouts, while an Alabama baseball alumnus put forth one of the best performances of his professional career. Here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of April 7 - April 13, 2026:

Freshman of the Week: Eric Hines

Hines has arrived.

The freshman started all four games last week for Alabama and recorded hits in all of them. He went 8-for-16 with two home runs on the week, showing off the potential that made him one of the most anticipated pieces of a loaded Alabama freshman class that is making a big impact on the diamond.

Hines has now started six straight games for the Crimson Tide and appears to be a full-time starter from this point forward. He is batting .368 with three homers over 38 plate appearances on the season.

Eric Hines has arrived.



The freshman crushes this ball for a two-run homer. He is 3-for-3 with 3 RBI and a walk today. pic.twitter.com/BzgsFixH0e — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) April 8, 2026

Honorable Mention: Vic Moten

Moten, last week's Freshman of the Week, had a very strong case to go back-to-back. She continued her phenomenal freshman season with a complete-game shutout on Saturday against the Tigers. Moten allowed just one hit and three walks in a lights-out performance, with Auburn only getting into scoring position one time. Moten was named SEC Freshman of the Week and is the runaway favorite for SEC Freshman of the Year.

Athlete of the Week: Jena Young

Young, an Iowa transfer, batted a scorching 5-for-6 for Alabama in a series sweep of Auburn. The junior reached base safely in nine of her 10 plate appearances, doing so at least twice in every game. She also became one of six players in program history to hit two triples in a game, doing so on Friday. Young won her first career SEC Player of the Week as a result of her dominance.

Pro Athlete of the Week: Jim Jarvis

Jarvis has reached base in all 15 games for the Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate. The former Alabama shortstop had a monster week, recording a hit in every game while hitting two home runs of the month. Jarvis stole a career-high four bases on April 7, and then capped the week off with a 4-for-5 day on Sunday. The 25-year-old had a strong spring training and has been one of the most impressive players in Atlanta's farm system. He appears primed to receive his call-up this season.

Jim Jarvis extends his on-base streak to 15 games and comes a triple shy of the cycle on Sunday!



The 2025 Desert Dog extended his on-base streak with a first inning blast and finished the game with a pair of singles, a double and a homer. It’s the third time in Jarvis’s career… pic.twitter.com/9uD8PV1KZc — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) April 13, 2026

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