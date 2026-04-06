Three Takeaways from Alabama Softball's Massive Series Win over No. 1 Texas

Alabama softball (35-3, 9-3 SEC) picked up its fourth straight series win to open up SEC play by taking two of three from No. 1 Texas (32-4, 9-3 SEC) at Rhoads Stadium over the weekend. For the first time this season, the Crimson Tide lost the first game of a series and then fought back to win the second and third games.

Not only did Alabama lose the first game, but it really wasn't all that competitive with a final score of 9-1 in Texas' favor. But Patrick Murphy's squad showed its grittiness, especially after facing a four-run deficit in Game 2 before scoring 11 unanswered runs to win 11-4. Texas grabbed the first lead in Game 3 as well, but Alabama had more answers for the Longhorns in the 7-4 victory.

Here are three of my biggest takeaways from the series win for the Crimson Tide:

Vic Moten grew up before our eyes

Alabama pitcher Vic Moten celebrates the win in the second game of the series against Texas on Apr. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Vic Moten had already pitched in big moments for Alabama this season as a true freshman. She had experience in SEC play and against top-10 teams, but last weekend at Rhoads took it to a whole new level.

One of the biggest strengths for Alabama's entire pitching staff this season has been limiting free passes. Prior to the Texas series, Moten had not allowed more than three walks in a game. She had five walks in the first inning of Game 2.

Moten was pulled for Jocelyn Briski, but pitching coach Lance McMahon told her she would eventually come back in. Instead of pouting or getting in her own head, she went to the bullpen and worked on the pitches that needed some tweaking. The freshman was called upon to re-enter in the third inning with bases loaded. She got out of that jam and did not allow another run for the next four full innings.

McMahon and Murphy trusted her to face the Texas lineup again in the rubbermatch on Saturday, and she did a good job of limiting a potent Longhorn offense to just three runs over four innings before Briski came in to close out the game in the fifth.

That type of weekend performance against a team as good as Texas should give Moten and Alabama a lot of confidence for what she can do against the best teams in the country. She has also now proven she has the mental toughness to shake off mistakes or tight zones from umpires to still put on a quality outing for the Crimson Tide.

Unexpected heroes step up

Alabama infielder Jena Young watches her home run clear the fences in the third game of the series against Texas on April. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Players like Alexis Pupillo and Brooke Wells have been making headlines this season and rightfully so. Both are hitting above .400 and lead the team in RBIs and home runs. Wells did provide the big hit that gave Alabama the lead in Game 2, and Pupillo reached base five times after being moved to the leadoff spot. However, it wasn't just the team's statistical leaders that made the big plays this weekend.

There was so much on the line in the series finale from a conference and national perspective, and after Texas scored first, it was easy to see a potential Longhorn series victory. Iowa transfer Jena Young had something to say about that.

Young has shown flashes of power at times this season but isn't necessarily known for her power. She stepped to the plate with two on and two outs in the bottom of the second inning in Game 3, and cranked one over the left field wall to give Alabama a 3-1 lead. Texas kept chipping away, but the Tide never relinquished that lead.

There are lot of freshmen (like Moten, Ambrey Taylor and Ana Roman) that are getting significant playing time, which comes at the expense of the seven seniors. Murphy has often credited the seniors' attitudes this season, and one of those seniors is outfielder Kristen White.

Coming into the series, White had only started eight games with none of those eight starts happening in conference play. Murphy gave her the opportunity to start on Saturday, and she made the most of it. White got two hits and scored two runs. Those runs provided big insurance in the second and fourth innings.

Depth is always an important factor in the postseason, and Alabama is continuing to build that depth right now with multiple players showing they have the ability to step up.

Alabama makes case for No. 1

Alabama outfielder Lauren Johnson celebrates her diving catch in the first game of the series against Texas on April. 2, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Ultimately, rankings don't matter for anything more than online conversation and a number to put by your name on TV. The polls have no impact on postseason seeding. But it sure is fun to be No. 1.

With a series win over the top-ranked team in the country and just three total losses on the season, Alabama definitely made a valid case about why it should be the nation's new No. 1 team.

The Crimson Tide is ranked second in the RPI, which is actually a metric used by the NCAA selection committee. Alabama has six wins over teams inside the RPI top 10. Alabama's worst loss (Missouri) is still against a team inside the top-50 of the RPI.

Texas Tech (38-2) and Oklahoma (38-3) also have valid arguments for the top spot. The latest round of the polls will all be released by Tuesday. Regardless of whether or not the Crimson Tide comes in at No. 1, Alabama's series win over the Longhorns made a national statement and will look great on its postseason resumé.

SEC Softball Standings

Team SEC record Overall Record Oklahoma 11-1 38-3 Alabama 9-3 35-3 Texas 9-3 32-4 Florida 11-4 36-5 Texas A&M 8-4 26-12 Arkansas 7-4 32-5 Tennessee 9-6 32-6 Georgia 7-5 28-10 Mississippi State 5-7 33-9 Missouri 5-7 21-20 LSU 6-9 25-13 South Carolina 3-9 23-17 Auburn 2-9 23-15 Ole Miss 2-10 25-15 Kentucky 1-14 22-19

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