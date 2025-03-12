First Day in Nashville, Look at Alabama's Offense and TikTok Banned: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire it up on a Wednesday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we talk about the opening day of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Alabama football's offense in the fall of 2025 and one college football coach banning a popular social media platform in his program.
The program opens by looking at the first round of the SEC Tournament as the party kicks off in Nashville at noon. Will any of Wednesday's games be compelling enough to capture our attention? Is the tournament valuable to teams looking to make final impressions on the selection committee?
We pick all the Wednesday games before looking at Alabama football and discussing the Crimson Tide offense. How different will it look in 2025? What will be the biggest strength of the offense and how will Ryan Grubb's hire impact things from a philosophical standpoint?
The show concludes with a college football coach, who was almost in Tuscaloosa, setting a unique rule for his football program in West Virginia.
