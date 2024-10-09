First Impressions of South Carolina on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's keep the week going on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with the Wednesday edition continuing to break down the Vanderbilt loss and then move on to the South Carolina matchup with a brief look at the Alabama injury situation.
We open with a film discussion based on Brooks Austin's viral social media clip showing Alabama frequently in a "Cover 1" defense on third and long against Vanderbilt. Was it arrogant of Kane Wommack to stay in the same look throughout the game or was that scheme the best approach for dealing with Vanderbilts multiplicity on offense?
The show continues by re-addressing the Malachi Moore situation after the veteran leader met with the media to reitterate his apology. Moore was classy in his verbal apology but did he open a different can of worms for the Alabama defense?
The program has to move on to the upcoming week as the Crimson Tide welcomes the South Carolina Gamecocks into Tuscaloosa. What does Shane Beamer's team have that could threaten Alabama on either side of the football?
The program finishes by highlighting head coach Kalen DeBoer's comments on the Crimson Tide's injury status during Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference. How much was lost in the Alabama offense when Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law went to the shelf?
