First Look at Wisconsin on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get things cranked up on a Wednesday edition of"The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral"with Mason Woods as we start to look at the Wisconsin Badgers. The program looks at the Crimson Tide's next opponent while dancing around a few recruiting stories.
We open the program with Woods detailing how the Alabama football commits performed over the weekend. Which receiver overshadowed Cederian Morgan?
We then begin to dive into the Wisconsin Badgers as Alabama has a Power 4 opponent on deck. What did we see in the Badgers' first two games of the season? What makes Wisconsin hard to scout? We point out a few similarities in Wisconsin and Florida State while deciding if the Badgers can pull off the upset this week. Which quarterback will start for Wisconsin this weekend and how Luke Fickell worked out as a success in Madison?
What will Alabama need to do to control this week's contest against Wisconsin?
We move from football into basketball as Woods highlights the work Nate Oats is doing on the Crimson Tide recruiting trail. Alabama's already secured two commitments in the Class of 2026, and has two huge visitors coming to Tuscaloosa this weekend.
