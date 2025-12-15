Trent Seaborn Joins The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Hunter Brantley of WVUA23 as we discuss the weekend that was with Alabama losing to Arizona in the C.M. Newton Classic, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer putting out a statement on his coaching future and then interview Class of 2027 quarterback commit Trent Seaborn.

Let's open the program by discussing the big basketball game from the weekend. The Crimson Tide had a small halftime lead over Arizona, but were decimated in the second half in Birmingham. What went wrong for Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic? Can the Crimson Tide overcome its rebounding issues? Did head coach Nate Oats make a mistake with his rotation or his timeout usage?

The show then transitions into football as we kick off the College Football Playoff week. Brantley gives his perspective on Friday's matchup as he parses through Mason Woods' comments from a week ago. Can the Crimson Tide offense get going in Norman?

We briefly touch on Kalen DeBoer's Sunday statement where the head coach affirmed his position as the Alabama head coach for the remainder of the year and beyond before welcoming our guest.

The show shifts gears and welcomes Class of 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn into the program to get to know the three-time state champion from Thompson High School. Seaborn discusses his relationship with the Alabama coaching staff, his background and style as a quarterback and his goals for the future as he's just a junior.

