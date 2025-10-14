First Look at Tennessee Football on The Joe Gaither Show
It's time for a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Will Miller as we begin talking about this week's matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Miller details his experience in Missouri and helps us set up the rivalry game. We conclude the program with Crimson Tide basketball discussion.
The program begins by detailing the importance of this week's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers. Miller talks about the rivalry as he's experienced it, while Gaither discusses living on the Tennessee boarder in the 90s. We discuss Ryan Grubb's comments on the matchup and him saying that Georgia is a rivalry.
We continue our discussion on the Volunteers by looking at the Tennessee defense. The Vols are No. 1 in the SEC in generating sacks, but last in the conference in pass defense. Does Ty Simpson have an opportunity for a big game as the Tennessee defense looks vulnerable to Alabama's strengths?
We look into Tennessee's schedule and notice the multiple programs they've faced that have already fired coaches and discuss the Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar and his ability to quickly pick up the offense. Did the Vols have a troubling injury at the end of their Arkansas matchup?
Finally the program finishes with basketball as preseason rankings and predictions came out over the weekend. Tuesday kicks off SEC Media Days in Birmingham, so the show finishes by discussing Alabama's predicted placement in the league standings. Are the media members afraid to be declarative, due to the Crimson Tide's new.
