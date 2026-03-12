Alabama Football Practice Reactions and Observations on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we do a live reaction show after walking off the Alabama football practice field. Fernandez details his observations from the Crimson Tide quarterbacks and pass catchers, while Gaither discusses what he saw from key defensive position groups before briefly hitting today's SEC Tournament games.

The program spends the majority of the content discussing football as we've snuck into the Coleman Coliseum media room after practice. Fernandez watched the offense, while Gaither watched the defense so we start with how the quarterbacks performed. Can accuracy issues be worked out? Fernandez noticed Austin Mack and Keelon Russell struggling with touch and accuracy inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Thursday.

Defensively, Gaither highlights freshman Jireh Edwards for his size and fluidity in these early portions of practice. Is the Husky position going to be the most contested position on the team? What did the inside linebackers look like and who led them through drills?

After spending most of our time with football we see the clock counting down so we quickly transition into today's SEC Tournament games and pick winners. Will Missouri be able to take down Kentucky? Who will Alabama play on Friday, Georgia or Ole Miss?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.