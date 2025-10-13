Alabama Escapes Columbia With a Victory: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Victory Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez. Fernandez gives us his firsthand account of the game in Columbia before we start talking about the performance from an offensive and defensive perspective. Who stood out in the Crimson Tide's win?
The program opens with Fernandez describing the atmosphere in Faurot Field and admonishing the Alabama fanbase as he's now seen multiple games in away stadiums and seen what real passion looks like. We then hit the voicemail line where Dax gives us his thoughts on the game as there was a lot to like, but a lot to complain about as well.
We begin our breakdown by talking about Domani Jackson and the Alabama defense. What is up with Jackson's refusal to play with physicality in the run game? How did Dijon Lee do in replacing Jackson in base packages and will Jackson earn his spot back ahead of this week's Tennessee game?
The defensive discussion continues by addressing the Alabama run defense and deciding if Kane Wommack called a good game against the Tigers. Missouri had a solid opening script, took advantage of great field position and then manufactured a drive to keep the game close. Did the Crimson Tide defense play well outside of the three scores allowed?
We then move to the offensive side of the ball and discuss Ty Simpson's performance. Simpson had a really solid outing, despite multiple circumstances stacking up against him. Is he looking like the best quarterback in the country?
The show dives into Ryan Williams and his usage, the Crimson Tide offensive line shuffling and Kadyn Proctor in the wildcat formation before setting up the rest of the week and goodbye.
