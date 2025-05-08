Former Alabama Baseball Pitcher Promoted to Double-A: Roll Call, May 8, 2025
Former Alabama pitcher Garrett McMillan was promoted to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. McMillan is leaving the Greensboro Grasshoppers, who were the Pirates' High-A affiliate.
McMillan logged a 3-0 record in six starts and 29 innings, he allowed just five runs on 20 hits and three walks with 29 strikeouts. He totaled a 1.55 ERA with a .079 WHIP and held opposing batters to an average of .196.
McMillan stood out at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 (despite a six-week injury) after two years at Shelton State Community College. He was selected in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins and the 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pirates.
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
Softball: South Carolina 6, Alabama 2
Did You Notice?
- The University of Alabama was named the co-winner of the Operation Hat Trick Excellence in Service Award. Operation Hat Trick generates awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans.
- Former Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker made her preseason debut with the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night. She tallied five points with three rebounds and three assists.
- Alabama's Olivia Lestelle was named to the SEC Rowing Community Service Team. This is the conference’s first-ever Community Service team in the league’s first year sponsoring the sport.
- First pitch times were made official for Alabama baseball's final home series of the season. This is the last time that numerous seniors will play at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
- Alabama softball assistant coach Kayla Braud spoke to SEC Network before the Crimson Tide's loss to South Carolina in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 114 days.
SEC Daily:
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 8, 1965: A crowd of 1,300 turned out for the official dedication of Paul Bryant Hall, the home of the Alabama football team. University president Dr. Frank Rose presided over the ceremony, naming the building that was completed in 1963. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The only feeling better than playing for the national title in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, is being in Tuscaloosa on January 2 to celebrate winning it.”- Defensive lineman Byron Braggs