Alabama Softball Falls to South Carolina 6-2 in Round 2 of SEC Tournament
10-seed Alabama softball fell to 7-seed South Carolina 6-2 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. This loss eliminated the Crimson Tide, as now all head coach Patrick Murphy and company can do is wait for the NCAA Tournament bracket to be revealed in a few days.
Alabama's offense struggled in the latter two games of the road series against the Gamecocks just one week ago, but shaking that off needed to happen if the Tide wanted a chance to win this one. Alabama leadoff hitter Audrey Vandagriff only needed six pitches into the game to cement herself as a threat in her first SEC Tournament as she blasted an opposite-field home run.
Shortly after, shortstop Salen Hawkins, who was the MVP of the first-round win over Auburn, extended the Crimson Tide's lead to 2-0 in the first inning with a fielder's choice that brought left fielder Lauren Johnson home. Johnson was on third base following a single by Marlie Giles, who went 7 of 8 against the Gamecocks in the final series of the regular season.
But despite the hot start, South Carolina was simply unfazed. The Gamecocks recorded back-to-back hits, including a double, and like Hawkins, Gamecocks third baseman Ella Chancey brought in a run via a fielder's choice in the first inning. Chancey continued to heat up later on as her RBI double in the third frame tied the game.
Alabama's offense went practically silent after that very promising start, as Hawkins had the Tide's only hit against Gamecocks starting pitcher Sam Gress was taken out after the fourth inning and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeout on 67 pitches. Vandagriff's home run was Alabama's only extra base-hit against Gress.
The Gamecocks offense started a fifth-inning rally as four different batters reached a base. South Carolina took the lead after first baseman Arianna Rodi had a two-run shot to left center. However, despite throwing 30 pitches in the frame, Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski got out of it without giving up more than Rodi's homer.
Briski filled in for Alabama starter Catelyn Riley, who allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout on 50 total pitches. Riley allowed at least one hit and one walk in each of the three innings she pitched on Wednesday night.
But Rodi wasn't done bullying the Tide as she went yard for another two-run home run in the sixth inning to make the score 6-2––essentially the dagger. Emily Winstead came in for Briski immediately after.
Alabama's offense woke up a bit in the seventh inning as pinch hitter Mari Hubbard doubled, giving the Tide its first base hit since the fourth inning. However, it was far too little too late as Alabama was eliminated from the 2025 SEC Tournament shortly after.
The 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket will be revealed on Saturday, May 10, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.