Former Alabama Basketball Players Stand Out in G-League: Roll Call

The NBA G-League is all over the news this week as the Crimson Tide welcomed former NBA G-Leaguer Charles Bediako back to college to rejoin Nate Oats' 2025-26 roster. Bediako is temporarily eligible to compete for Alabama but there are still several former Crimson Tide stars playing in the G-League.

Former guard Mark Sears and Kira Lewis are teammates on the Wisconsin Herd. The Herd lost to the Noblesville Bloom 117-115 in overtime on Saturday, but Sears scored 15 points, dished seven assists and had two rebounds and two steals, while Lewis scored five points, had three assists and two steals.

Tear drops falls for Sears 💧 pic.twitter.com/eIXQ8GxfM8 — Wisconsin Herd (@WisconsinHerd) January 25, 2026

Former Alabama forward Alex Reese also came up on the losing end on Saturday. His Rip City Remix lost to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 134-112. Despite the loss, Reese scored 19 points with four rebounds and a block in 22 minutes of action.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 25, 2026

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards 119-115 on Saturday night. Former Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller scored 21 points, with 11 rebounds, seven assists and a steal. Fellow former Crimson Tide player and Hornets teammate, Collin Sexton scored nine points off the bench with three steals, two assists and a rebound.

Brandon Miller from DISTANCE 👀



He's got 17 as the Hornets lead in the 3rd quarter! pic.twitter.com/1h2Vmmi0vh — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday results

Men's Basketball: Tennessee 79, Alabama 73

Tennessee 79, Alabama 73 Men's Tennis: Santa Clara 4, Alabama 2

Santa Clara 4, Alabama 2 Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Georgia State 0

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs. Mississippi State, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN +, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

223 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

January 25, 1943: Official receipts from the 1943 Orange Bowl, won by Alabama 37-21 over Boston College, showed that 26,166 fans paid $106,700 to view the game. The teams were expected to receive $43,680 each for their appearance. – Bryant Museum

January 25, 1982: Cornelius Wortham was born in Calhoun City, Miss.

January 25, 1987: Andre Smith was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"We were in the first meeting with Coach Bryant and he told us in four years if we believed in his plan and dedicated ourselves to being the best we could be we would be national champions. He was right." Billy Neighbors

We'll leave you with this...

A Message From Me to You



Today is one of the hardest days I’ve had in a long time. I don’t know if it was the dream I had last night or the reality I woke up to this morning, but something hit me deep. I’m fighting through a heaviness that I can’t shake, and I need to be honest… pic.twitter.com/nnhrIRMMEd — Kerry Goode (@KerryGoode) January 24, 2026

Check us Out On: