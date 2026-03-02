Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Beating Mississippi State, Tennessee

After 16 weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against Mississippi State and then-No. 22 Tennessee as the No. 17 team in the AP Top 25 and the No. 18 program in the Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide came into this past week winning its previous six contests, and Alabama continued the streak with a 100-75 home win over the Bulldogs on Feb. 25 and a 71-69 road victory over the Volunteers.

These wins helped Alabama move up to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll on Monday.

Against Mississippi State, Alabama tied its season-high for 3-pointers with 22, including 16 in the first half. Amari Allen went 5 for 5 from deep in the first half and finished the night with a team-best 23 points. While Labaron Philon Jr. sat out with an injury, Aden Holloway led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Against Tennessee, the Crimson Tide overcame a mountainous 13-point deficit. Head coach Nate Oats crowned Aiden Sherrell "the MVP," but Latrell Wrightsell Jr. finished with a team-high 25 points. Additionally, Labaron Philon Jr., who had 13 of UA's final 18 points, hit the game-winning shot with under 23 seconds remaining. It was Alabama's first lead of the entire game.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (55), 27-2, 1471 Arizona (4), 27-2, 1392 Michigan, 27-2, 1385 UConn, 27-3, 1275 Florida, 23-6, 1234 Iowa State, 24-5, 1118 Houston, 24-5, 1094 Michigan State, 24-5, 1055 Nebraska, 24-5, 1002 Texas Tech, 22-7, 855 Illinois, 22-7, 838 Gonzaga, 28-3, 752 Virginia, 25-4, 731 Kansas, 21-8, 722 Purdue, 22-7, 712 Alabama, 22-7, 657 North Carolina, 23-6, 554 St. John's, 23-6, 547 Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 360 Arkansas, 21-8, 333 Saint Mary's, 27-4, 304 Miami-Florida, 23-6, 153 Tennessee, 20-9, 118 Vanderbilt, 22-7, 117 Saint Louis, 26-3, 103

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (28), 27-2, 772 Arizona, 27-2, 735 Michigan, 27-2, 720 UConn, 27-3, 670 Florida, 23-6, 639 Houston, 24-5, 606 Iowa State, 24-5, 574 Michigan State, 24-5, 540 Nebraska, 25-4, 537 Texas Tech, 22-7, 452 Illinois, 22-7, 420 Gonzaga, 28-3, 419 Virginia, 25-4, 407 Purdue, 22-7, 371 Kansas, 21-8, 363 Alabama, 22-7, 338 St. John's, 23-6, 295 North Carolina, 23-6, 283 Arkansas, 21-8, 194 Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 175 Saint Mary's, 27-4, 126 Vanderbilt, 22-7, 93 Miami-Florida, 23-6, 74 Saint Louis, 26-3, 73 Tennessee, 20-9, 57

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Louisville; No. 23 BYU.

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 35; Louisville 31; Wisconsin 23; Villanova 17; Missouri 10; Utah State 9; Clemson 8; Kentucky 5; UCF 3; Georgia 1.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls