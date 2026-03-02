Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Beating Mississippi State, Tennessee
In this story:
After 16 weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against Mississippi State and then-No. 22 Tennessee as the No. 17 team in the AP Top 25 and the No. 18 program in the Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide came into this past week winning its previous six contests, and Alabama continued the streak with a 100-75 home win over the Bulldogs on Feb. 25 and a 71-69 road victory over the Volunteers.
These wins helped Alabama move up to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll on Monday.
Against Mississippi State, Alabama tied its season-high for 3-pointers with 22, including 16 in the first half. Amari Allen went 5 for 5 from deep in the first half and finished the night with a team-best 23 points. While Labaron Philon Jr. sat out with an injury, Aden Holloway led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.
Against Tennessee, the Crimson Tide overcame a mountainous 13-point deficit. Head coach Nate Oats crowned Aiden Sherrell "the MVP," but Latrell Wrightsell Jr. finished with a team-high 25 points. Additionally, Labaron Philon Jr., who had 13 of UA's final 18 points, hit the game-winning shot with under 23 seconds remaining. It was Alabama's first lead of the entire game.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (55), 27-2, 1471
- Arizona (4), 27-2, 1392
- Michigan, 27-2, 1385
- UConn, 27-3, 1275
- Florida, 23-6, 1234
- Iowa State, 24-5, 1118
- Houston, 24-5, 1094
- Michigan State, 24-5, 1055
- Nebraska, 24-5, 1002
- Texas Tech, 22-7, 855
- Illinois, 22-7, 838
- Gonzaga, 28-3, 752
- Virginia, 25-4, 731
- Kansas, 21-8, 722
- Purdue, 22-7, 712
- Alabama, 22-7, 657
- North Carolina, 23-6, 554
- St. John's, 23-6, 547
- Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 360
- Arkansas, 21-8, 333
- Saint Mary's, 27-4, 304
- Miami-Florida, 23-6, 153
- Tennessee, 20-9, 118
- Vanderbilt, 22-7, 117
- Saint Louis, 26-3, 103
Others Receiving Votes: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Louisville 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (28), 27-2, 772
- Arizona, 27-2, 735
- Michigan, 27-2, 720
- UConn, 27-3, 670
- Florida, 23-6, 639
- Houston, 24-5, 606
- Iowa State, 24-5, 574
- Michigan State, 24-5, 540
- Nebraska, 25-4, 537
- Texas Tech, 22-7, 452
- Illinois, 22-7, 420
- Gonzaga, 28-3, 419
- Virginia, 25-4, 407
- Purdue, 22-7, 371
- Kansas, 21-8, 363
- Alabama, 22-7, 338
- St. John's, 23-6, 295
- North Carolina, 23-6, 283
- Arkansas, 21-8, 194
- Miami-Ohio, 29-0, 175
- Saint Mary's, 27-4, 126
- Vanderbilt, 22-7, 93
- Miami-Florida, 23-6, 74
- Saint Louis, 26-3, 73
- Tennessee, 20-9, 57
Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Louisville; No. 23 BYU.
Others Receiving Votes: BYU 35; Louisville 31; Wisconsin 23; Villanova 17; Missouri 10; Utah State 9; Clemson 8; Kentucky 5; UCF 3; Georgia 1.
Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)
- After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Tennessee loss): No. 23 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Missouri win, Florida loss): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Texas A&M win, Auburn win): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (Ole Miss win, South Carolina win): No. 25 in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll
- After Week 16 (Arkansas win, LSU win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee win): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
Subscribe to BamaCentral's Free Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver