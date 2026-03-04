Jessica Timmons Receives SEC Honor Ahead of Postseason : Roll Call

The Alabama Crimson Tide women's basketball team opens the SEC Tournament on Wednesday in Greenville. The Crimson Tide enter the tournament as the No. 11 seed after finishing the season 21-9.

Redshirt senior guard Jessica Timmons was honored by the conference on Tuesday as the Crimson Tide standout was selected to the All-SEC Second Team. Timmons was Alabama's leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points per game. She's notched 25 double-digit games and 10 games scoring 20-plus for the Crimson Tide.

Timmons is top-10 in the conference in free throw percentage (No. 3), 3-point percentage (No. 3), 3-pointers made (No. 8) and scoring average (No. 10), and she won SEC Player of the Week in January.

Alabama senior guard Karly Weathers was chosen as the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year in women's basketball, boasting a 3.99 grade point average as a nursing major. Weathers has logged 360-plus clinical hours over the last two semesters and was named to the 2026 SEC Community Service Team

Brandon Miller scored 17 points, with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks as the Charlotte Hornets won their fifth consecutive game, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 117-90.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

185 days

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday results:

Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday schedule:

Women's golf at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head, S.C., All Day

at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head, S.C., All Day Baseball: Alabama at Alabama State, Montgomery, Ala., 6 p.m.

Alabama at Alabama State, Montgomery, Ala., 6 p.m. Women's basketball: Alabama vs Missouri, SEC Tournament, Greenville S.C., 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 4, 1939: Walter Merrill, a 220-pound sophomore tackle, drew praise from Coach Frank Thomas for his play during spring practice. Center Carey Cox is also performing well, says Thomas, while young back Jimmy Nelson is drawing cautious optimistic praises. "If he can learn to throw the ball, he might have the ability of Dixie Howell."

March 4, 2002: Director of Athletics Mal Moore officially launched the Crimson Tradition Fund, an initiative that ultimately raised more than $150 million for athletic facility upgrades. Nearly every facility was upgraded following the campaign, which was completed in 2006. It also served as a key precursor to eventually hiring Nick Saban as head coach of the football program.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Coach Moore is somebody that I have a tremendous amount of respect for. First, for giving us the opportunity to come to the University of Alabama and the great job he did on selling us on this University and what could be done here. Then, all of the support he has given to our program. He certainly deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the success we have had because of the way he sets the table and serves us so well. Most things that you would see, he has had some hand in making all of the athletic facilities what they are, first class in so many ways. More than that, he is a class gentleman, probably as fine as you are ever going to meet. He has been a great friend and his support has certainly been appreciated.” Nick Saban

Alabama may have lost to Georgia in basketball on Tuesday, but the Crimson Tide went viral as they played a defensive possession with just four players and still managed to force the Bulldogs into calling a timeout under pressure.

