Former Alabama Head Coach Mike Shula Motivates LaNorris Sellers Through Strange Methods: Roll Call
Former Alabama quarterback and head coach Mike Shula became the centerpiece of a strange subject at South Carolina on Tuesday. The former head coach is currently the Gamecocks offensive coordinator and is implementing an unusual prop to motivate his quarterbacks.
"It looks like real poop," starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers said. Shula apparently makes his quarterbacks walk down to his office and retrieve the prop when a poor play pops up on film.
"He keeps it in his office," Sellers explained. "He's like go get the dump up off his desk. Then we hand it to him, he's like... he just throws it on the table and is just like that's what you just did to me."
Sellers is a Heisman Trophy favorite after passing for 2534 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 674 yards on the ground with an additional seven touchdowns in 2024. The Crimson Tide travels to Columbia on Oct. 25 to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named the No. 27 player in the NFL on Tuesday. Gibbs rushed for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns with 52 receptions for 517 and four more touchdowns in 2024.
- Former Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran released a book, "Skull Session" detailing his addiction and the path that led him to becoming the current head coach of the West Alabama Tigers.
- Former Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp recored his first Triple-A strikeout on Tuesday. Prielipp struck out the Texas Rangers No. 18 prospect, Abimelec Ortiz in an appearance with the St. Paul Saints, the minor league affiliate for the Minnesota Twins.
- Former Alabama and Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond made a passionate opening statement upon joining the Cleveland Browns. He was recently accused of sexual assault but wasn't charged by Collin County (Texas) District Attorney Greg Willis, opening the door for an NFL team to sign him.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 20, 1950: Retired Alabama football coach Frank Thomas was elected to the Helms College Hall of Fame
August 20, 1998: Fred Sington died in Birmingham
August 20, 2012: AJ McCarron was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college football preview, which had the headline, “How They Roll.”
August 20, 2016: Harry Gilmer died in St. Louis
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"We could play football for another 500 years and not catch up to Alabama's tradition- Pat Dye in 2017