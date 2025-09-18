Former Alabama Pitcher Dylan Ray Leaves Reno Aces Game Early: Roll Call
Former Alabama baseball closer Dylan Ray departed from Wednesday's Reno Aces game despite only having faced four hitters. The right-hander's fastball was down from its normal velocity range. Though him leaving the contest with a trainer provides all needed indication that he's dealing with some manner of injury issue, the decreased fastball speeds are also a tell.
Ray took over closing duties for the Crimson Tide during the 2022 season, his last in college, succeeding Chase Lee (who made his MLB debut this year with the Detroit Tigers) in that role. Ray got the call to Triple-A Reno, an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate, in June.
He has been converted to a starter since joining the professional ranks. All 28 games he has pitched in this season are starts. Between the Double-A and Triple-A levels, he has worked to a 5.45 earned run average in 140.1 innings, striking out 123.
Here's the Roll Call for Thursday, September 18, 2025:
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama baseball program picked up a new commit in the form of Texas native Drew Cross, a member of the class of 2027.
- Former Alabama basketball player Jaden Shackelford, who was on the 2020-21 team that won the SEC and made it to the Sweet 16, has been on a recent scoring tear.
- Former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts opted to go long when speaking about the Philadelphia Eagles' offense on Wednesday.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum
- September 18, 2004: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle suffered a season-ending knee injury after planting his foot near the Crimson Tide sideline during a 52-0 victory over Western Carolina.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.”- Paul “Bear” Bryant to Tommy Mayo