Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Pink Flamingo Championship: Roll Call
Alabama women's basketball took down Minnesota 63-58 in the Pink Flamingo Championship Junkanoo Division in Nassau, Bahamas on Wednesday.
This Baha Mar game was tied at 55 apiece with under four minutes to go, but the Crimson Tide locked in on both ends of the floor to secure the title. Essence Cody and Jessica Timmons shined throughout, as they each tallied 18 points and were named to the All-Tournament team (Cody won the MVP Award). Additionally, Karly Weathers scored 11 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds.
"Just proud of our grit," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "I thought our players made a lot of toughness plays there down the stretch and just found a way to win. Minnesota is a very good team and so well coached.
"Dawn [Plitzuweit] does an amazing job, and that is a tournament team we just beat. Phenomenal inside out game, can really shoot the basketball and they do a great job at executing. We're fortunate to get a few more stops down the stretch and make some plays."
The Crimson Tide remains undefeated, moving to 7-0 to start the year. In Alabama's first-ever matchup with the Golden Gophers, UA led the game in rebounds (42-34), blocks (5-3), steals (4-3) and assists (16-9). Curry's team shot 22-for-57 (39 percent) from the floor, including an 11 of 26 clip (42 percent) from downtown.
Alabama returns to Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 1, for its annual Fifth Grade Fast Break game against Kennesaw State at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Roll Call: Thanksgiving Weekend
Wednesday's Scores:
- Women's basketball: Alabama 63, Minnesota 58
Crimson Tide Thanksgiving Weekend Schedule:
SEC News:
- Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this week after a dominant performance against the New York Giants. Gibbs logged 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts, and also hauled in 11 targets for 45 yards and another score. He joined Pro Football Hall-of-Famer LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players with 200-plus rushing yards and 10-plus receptions in a game.
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 12 of the NFL regular season in addition to Gibbs. Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Dallas Turner were also among the best Crimson Tide products this past week.
- Alabama baseball will host its First Pitch Banquet on Jan. 31, 2026. Buy tickets with this link to enjoy dinner, beverages, a silent auction and ten thrilling rounds of Bingo — all while hearing from head coach Rob Vaughn and mingling with the team.
- Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and former Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the Denver Broncos' last three games with a left pectoral injury.
- Nick Saban discussed former Alabama co-captain and current Dallas Cowboys rookie first-round offensive lineman Tyler Booker on the Pat McAfee Show.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History (Thanksgiving Weekend):
November 27, 1971: Alabama and Auburn meet for the first time as undefeated opponents. Led by the running of Johnny Musso, Alabama won 31-7 at Legion Field to complete an 11-0 regular season.
November 27, 2009: With Greg McElroy, Julio Jones and Trent Richardson leading the way, Alabama had a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took more than seven minutes capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Roy Upchurch with 1:24 to go as Alabama won at rival Auburn 26-21. The win set up a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown with top-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game.
November 28, 1965: Softball coach Patrick Murphy was born in Waterloo, Iowa.
November 28, 1981: Win No. 315 for Paul W. “Bear” Bryant does not come easily as the Crimson Tide had to rally behind Walter Lewis and Linnie Patrick to a 28-17 win over Auburn at Legion Field. With the victory, the coach tops Almos Alonzo Stagg for most wins in college football history.
November 29, 1894: Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.
November 29, 1971: Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, Idaho.
November 29, 1993: Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.
November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum
November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day (Thanksgiving Weekend):
Nov. 27: "The strong do survive but the strong do get their [butts] kicked. That was my message to the team." — Nick Saban after Alabama came from behind to beat Auburn 26-21 on this date in 2009.
Nov. 28: “’Bout all I did was stick with it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on notching win No. 315 on this date in 1981.
Nov. 29: "I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0 on this date in 2008 to end a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl.
Nov. 30: “Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.” — Nick Saban
