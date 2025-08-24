Vanderbilt Football Commit Performance Tracker
High school football is finally here, and many of the Commodores' 2026 commitments took the field this week to kick off their senior seasons. Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have put together a strong recruiting class thus far with 18 commitments that is ranked among the top 50 in the nation.
Let's take a look at how each of the Commodores' commits performed.
3-Star WR Kahden Smith - Hillcrest High School (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Smith helped guide the Hillcrest Patriots to a big win over Florence High School, 35-7. The lengthy wide receiver prospect hauled in a 44 yard touchdown pass in the first quarter that put Hillcrest up 21-0.
The game was out of reach for Florence early, and Smith did not see the field for most of the second half as Hillcrest played their backups. Check out his highlights from the matchup here.
3-Star WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau - McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Tabuteau and McCallie put together a dominant week one victory over Lipscomb Academy, 56-20.
The 5-foot-11, 165 lb. target made his presence felt in the matchup, hauling in four passes for 48 yards and a fourth quarter score, according to the Chattanoogan.
3-Star TE Adam Gehm - Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pennsylvania)
Gehm and the Seneca Valley Raiders had a tough opening week, dropping a game to Bethel Park High School 43-26. Gehm struggled initially, fumbling in the third quarter, but finished strong with a touchdown reception to keep the game close before Bethel Park ultimately closed out the win.
You can see Gehm's highlights from the game here.
3-Star EDGE Jace McCallum - Hickory Ridge High School (Harrisburg, North Carolina)
McCallum and the Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls fell 35-0 to the Providence Panthers.
3-Star RB Evan Hampton - Owensboro High School (Owensboro, Kentucky)
Hampton and the Owensboro Red Devils dropped their season opener, 38-7, to the St. Xavier Tigers out of Louisville, Kentucky.
The Vanderbilt commit was kept bottled up most of the night, with the lone touchdown of the evening going to his junior teammate Ty Ashley.
3-Star TE Tilden Riley - Orangeburg Preparatory School (Orangeburg, South Carolina)
Riley and the Orangeburg Indians fell in their season opener, 42-14, to Wilson Hall High School from Sumter, South Carolina.
3-Star S Karaijus Hayes - Booker High School (Sarasota, Florida)
Hayes and Booker High School fell in week one to Auburn High School from Auburn, Alabama, 24-6. He finished the game with a tackle and two pass breakups. Check out his highlights here.
3-Star OL George Haseotes - Community School of Naples (Naples, Florida)
Haseotes and the Community School of Naples put together a dominant, shutout win over Oasis High School from Cape Coral, Florida.
The massive Vanderbilt commit helped guide the offense to an impressive 49 point outing while the defense kept Oasis at bay.
3-Star LB Daniel Vollmer - St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Vollmer and the St. Xavier Bombers picked up a hard fought 14-7 victory in week one over Lakota West High School from West Chester, Ohio.
3-Star S Chris Tangelo - The Bullis School (Potomac, Maryland)
Tangelo and The Bullis School Bulldogs lost a close game to Mount St. Joseph from Baltimore, 10-7. He finished the game with a pass breakup and also got involved on the offensive side, hauling in a tough catch along the sideline in the second quarter. You can see his highlights from the game here.
Commits in Action Next Week
3-Star OT Tripp Skewes - Kent Denver School (Englewood, Colorado)
Playing against Florence High School from Florence, Colorado on August 29.
3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Archbishop Riordan High School (San Francisco, California)
Playing against McClymonds High School from Oakland, California on August 30.
3-Star EDGE Joey Quinn - Mount Carmel High School (Chicago, Illinois)
Playing against Archbishop Moeller High School from Cincinnati, Ohio on August 30.
3-Star RB Izayah Lee - Lancaster High School (Lancaster, Texas)
Playing against North Crowley High School from Fort Worth, Texas on August 28.
3-Star DL Daryl Campbell - Paetow High School (Katy, Texas)
Playing against Langham Creek High School from Houston, Texas on August 30.
3-Star OL Pulelei'ite Primus - Midland High School (Midland, Texas)
Playing against Southlake Carroll High School from Southlake, Texas on August 29.
3-Star OL Mitchell Smith - Picayune Memorial High School (Picayune, Mississippi)
Playing against Gulfport High School from Gulfport, Mississippi on August 29.
3-Star CB Collin Flanigan - Oxford High School (Oxford, Mississippi)
Playing against Collierville High School from Collierville, Tennessee on August 29.