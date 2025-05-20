Bama Central

Former Alabama Pitcher Promoted to Triple A: Roll Call, May 20, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Feb 28, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Dylan Smith (86) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former Alabama pitcher Dylan Smith has been promoted to the Toledo Mud Hens as he continues developing in the Detroit Tigers farm system. Smith had a 1.8 ERA along with 27 strikeouts in 20 innings of work for the Erie SeaWolves.

Tuesday Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Baseball: Alabama vs. Missouri, 9:30 a.m. CT, Hoover, Ala., SEC Network

Monday's Crimson Tide Results:

No Alabama Athletics

Did You Notice?

Pro Football Focus named three former Crimson Tide Players to it's top 10 players under the age of 25. Houston's Will Anderson and Detroits Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs were chosen as the Crimson Tide had the most players on the list.

Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan III was highlighted on SEC Network's social media accounts on Monday as the Crimson Tide defender is one of the highest rated returning defensive tackles in the nation.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:

102 days.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

May 20, 1971: Halfback Johnny Musso, receiver David Bailey, lineman John Hannah, linebacker Jeff Rouzie and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were all named preseason All-SEC by the league coaches. Despite the Crimson Tide having five players on the team the coaches selected Alabama to finish fourth behind Auburn, LSU and Tennessee. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think Bear Bryant is probably turning over in his grave right now,” — Former Alabama golfer Bobby Shelton about wearing the orange jacket that went with winning the Knoxville Open in 2019.

Published
