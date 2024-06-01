Former Alabama QB Rejoins College Football: Roll Call, June 1, 2024
Tyler Buchner spent one season as a quarterback at Alabama, following his offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Tuscaloosa for the opportunity to play for the Crimson Tide. Buchner was not named the starter, as Jalen Milroe won the job.
But after Milroe struggled in Alabama's loss to Texas, Buchner got his opportunity with a start at USF. In the now infamous game, Buchner was 5-of-14 for 34 yards. He finished his Crimson Tide career with 61 total yards and no touchdowns before deciding to re-enter the transfer portal and return to Notre Dame to play a different sport.
"I had been lured to Alabama by opportunities that glistened like gold in the Southern sun," Buchner said in a personal essay released on the Notre Dame official athletic website. "When I transferred, it was with a heavy heart and a mind clouded by uncertainty. There were whispers in my ear, persuasive voices, and the glittering prospect of opportunity. As a 20-year-old, the ache of leaving behind the Fighting Irish was overshadowed by the pull of the transfer portal and the promise of playing one season for Coach Saban as the next logical step towards playing in the NFL. But I had forgotten why I chose Notre Dame in the first place, and it took a season away to realize what I had and why I loved Notre Dame."
Buchner recently won a national title with the Notre Dame lacrosse team, and on Friday, he announced that he would be rejoining the Fighting Irish football team as a walk-on wide receiver.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Baseball vs. Stetson, NCAA Regional, Tallahassee, Florida, 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU
Crimson Tide Results:
Did you notice?
- Alabama gymnastics added a new assistant coach, Ross Thompson, from Illinois.
- Alabama men's tennis added Campbell transfer Damien Nezar from the portal. Nezar competed at Campbell for three seasons, earning Coastal Athletic Association’s First Team All-Conference honors last season and first team All-Big South his freshman and sophomore years in both singles and doubles all three seasons.
- With Oklahoma State getting run-ruled by Stanford Friday night's second elimination game, the career of former Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl has come to an end.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
91 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 1, 1968: Kenny Stabler and Dennis Homan were named to compete in the College Football All-Star game, with the collegiate stars slated to face the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, winners over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II. The Packers were led by quarterback former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr, the MVP of both world championship games. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't know, we haven't played Alabama yet."—Vince Lombardi after being asked what it felt like to be the greatest football team in the world just after winning the '66 Super Bowl.