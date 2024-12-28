Former Alabama QB Ruled Out Ahead of Week 17: Roll Call, Dec. 28, 2024
Former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to miss the Philadelphia Eagles Week 17 games against the Dallas Cowboys as he's been ruled out with a concussion. Hurts left the Eagles Week 16 game after taking a blow to the head.
The Eagles are still in the hunt for the top overall seed in the NFC but trail the Detroit Lions by a game.
Several former Alabama players are listed as questionable entering the weekend's action. Former defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, Anfernee Jennings, A'Shan Robinson and Quinnen Williams are all in the grey area along with Miami Dolphins offensive stars Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa.
Did You Notice?
Thursday night former Alabama guard Collin Sexton recorded his first double-double of the season. He scored 19 points and got 11 assists for the Utah Jazz in a 122-120 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
- Alabama Director of Sports Science Dr. Will Wright is leaving the Crimson Tide to become the head strength and conditioning coach at Jacksonville State under new head coach Charles Kelly.
- Former Alabama forward Noah Clowney scored five points with five rebounds, one steal and one assist as the Brooklyn Nets lost to the San Antonio Spurs 96-87.
- Former Alabama forward Herb Jones only scored four points while adding five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks as the Pelicans continued to struggle, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies 132-124.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 28, 1985: Freshman running back Gene Jelks and junior linebacker Cornelius Bennett were named game MVPs after Alabama's 24-3 victory over Southern California in the Aloha Bowl. A 1-yard run by Craig Turner, a 24-yard pass from Mike Shula to Clay Whitehurst and a 14-yard end around by Al Bell accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"We had great respect for Alabama, especially its defense, we knew they were a formidable opponent. But in retrospect, I think they were a lot stronger than a lot of our people thought."- Dennis Erickson after the 1993 Sugar Bow