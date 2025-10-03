Former Alabama Quarterback Leads 49ers to Thursday Night Upset: Roll Call
Down four of his top targets, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones still found a way, completing 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns while connecting with Kendrick Bourne 10 times for 142 yards as the 49ers snuck past the Rams 26-23 in overtime Thursday night.
Jones, starting his third straight game in place of injured Brock Purdy, became just the fourth quarterback in franchise history to win his first three starts, joining Y.A. Tittle, Jimmy Garoppolo and Purdy himself. The 2020 Heisman finalist has carried over his poise and accuracy from Tuscaloosa, and after Thursday’s performance, he leads the league with 301 passing yards per game.
San Francisco’s defense provided its share of big moments, including a forced fumble on the goal line late in regulation that set up overtime. When the fifth period arrived, Jones calmly guided the 49ers down the field, leading to a field goal, allowing the defense to seal an early-season statement in the NFC West.
Here's the Roll Call for Friday, October 3, 2025:
This Weekend's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Friday
Volleyball: at Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Oct. 3, 6 p.m. CT
Saturday
Football: vs. Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Oct. 4, 2:30 p.m. CT, TV: ABC
Sunday
Volleyball: vs. No. 9 Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Oct. 5, 2 p.m. CT
Soccer: at Missouri in Columbia, Mo., Oct. 5, 2 p.m. CT, TV: SEC Network
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama fell 3-1 to Oklahoma on Thursday in Tuscaloosa, with Larkin Thomason scoring the Crimson Tide’s lone goal on a first-half penalty kick before the Sooners pulled away with two second-half scores and an own goal.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Comedian Theo Von has been announced as the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay this week in Tuscaloosa, as No. 10 Alabama will host No. 16 Vanderbilt.
- Former Alabama linebacker Lee Roy Jordan made the first cut in the Seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
- Former Alabama standout Trey Mullinax carded a 5-under 67 to sit tied for fifth after Thursday’s opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, while Frankie Capan (70), Davis Riley (72), Lee Hodges (73) and Nick Dunlap (73) sit further down the leaderboard.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 2, 1925: Although Wallace Wade's Crimson Tide demolished Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa, 50-7, the seven points took on more significance than anyone expected. The touchdown and extra point yielded to the Panthers were the only points allowed by Alabama during the 1925 regular season. Alabama went on to clinch its first national title in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 1926, but the Tide offense had to rally to beat Washington 20-19. – Bryant Museum
October 2, 1980: Shaud Williams was born in Andrews, Texas
October 2, 1993: T.J. Yeldon was born in Daphne, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
In life, you’ll have your back up against the wall many times. You might as well get used to it.- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant