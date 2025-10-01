Recent Mizzou Football Flip Prides Himself in 'Getting at the QB'
The Missouri Tigers added four-star EDGE Micah Nickerson to their recruiting class on Sept. 28, a player who will bring a lot to the table for the Tigers.
Nickerson is off to an ultra-hot start to the season for South Pike High School in Magnolia, Mississippi, with 25 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. He's been a productive player for quite some time now and is showing that off once again for the Eagles.
Nickerson has a nack for getting into the backfield to stop quarterbacks. It's something he prides himself in at this point in his career and moving forward.
"I'm gonna be a pass rusher. I'm a sack eater," Nickerson told MissouriOnSi. "I like sacks. I like getting the quarterback."
Nickerson, standing at 6-foot-5, possesses elite speed for his size and position. It allows him to shoot out of a cannon when coming off the edge.
"As soon as I'm locked in my stance, I'm ready to go," Nickerson said. "All I want to do is be the person with the ball."
The Mississippi native was recently in Columbia for the Tigers' win over South Carolina and he walked away impressed. He was able to watch the position group warm up before the game and Nickerson walked away impressed with the team as a whole.
"I watched them pregame and I like the formations they got and the program they have," Nickerson said.
In that game, there was nothing South Carolina could do to generate momentum while running the ball. This was something else that left Nickerson impressed, as that's also an area of his game that he finds important.
"They held them to negative nine rushing yards and all that," Nickerson said. "I like that."
The addition of Nickerson is a big one as the Tigers ramp up their efforts in the 2026 class. He joins three-star JUCO pass rusher DeMarcus Johnson as the two additions on the defensive line, with two more on the interior potentially on the way.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/2025)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)