Former Alabama Quarterback Named North Carolina Interim Head Coach: Roll Call, December 4, 2024
Former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens will serve as the North Carolina Tar Heels interim head football coach in the wake of the program firing Mack Brown. Kitchens will guide the Tar Heels through bowl practice and into the post season game after serving as run game coordinator and tight ends coach the last two seasons.
“Freddie Kitchens is an incredibly talented coach who is respected by our student-athletes and staff,’’ North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “He is dedicated to doing all he can to help lead our program through this transition, and we appreciate his willingness to take on this role.”
Kitchens played quarterback for the Crimson Tide in the 1990s before getting into coaching. He's coached all throughout football, rising to Cleveland Browns head coach in 2019. He returned to college football in 2022 serving as an analyst for South Carolina before joining Browns staff.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's Basketball: ACC/SEC Challenge vs. North Carolina | Chapel Hill, N.C. | 6:15 p.m. | ESPN
Crimson Tide Results:
No events from Tuesday.
Did You Notice?
Brandon Miller scored 22 points with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block as the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 107-105
Former Alabama basketball player Herb Jones had his jersey retired at Hale County on Tuesday. His New Orleans Pelicans teammates joined him for the ceremony just outside of Tuscaloosa.
Doris Lemngole is your 2024 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Lance Harter National Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 4, 1986: Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett was awarded the Lombardi Trophy in Houston.
December 4, 2012: Barrett Jones became the first player from Alabama to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic Heisman Trophy. Jones was named the best scholar-athlete in the nation as part of the 55th National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It is like taking poison, like rat poison. ... The rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal, but the rat poison that you put this week was yummy,”- Nick Saban after 2021 SEC Championship