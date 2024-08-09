Former Alabama RB Joins CTSN Radio Crew for 2024 Football Season: Roll Call, August 9, 2024
Former Alabama running back Damien Harris will be joining the Crimson Tide Sports Network radio crew for Crimson Tide football games this season as the sideline reporter. Chris Stewart will continue as the play-by-play announcer with Tyler Watts as the color commentator.
Harris played at Alabama from 2015-2018 and then spent four seasons with the New England Patriots in the NFL and his final season with the Buffalo Bills in 2023. Harris will replace Christian Miller, who served as the CTSN sideline reporter last season.
In addition to the crew changes, CTSN also announced that the "Hey Coach" radio show would be moving to Wednesday nights this season with new head coach Kalen DeBoer with Stewart hosting. Instead of a media guest, DeBoer will be joined by a Crimson Tide player each week. The first "Hey Coach" for the 2024 season will be on Aug. 14 with DeBoer's first appearance coming on Aug. 28.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama linebacker Ale Kaho, who first joined the Crimson Tide as a freshman in the 2018 recruiting class with guys like Patrick Surtain and Jaylen Waddle, is now at UCLA and entering his seventh season of college football.
- Former Alabama gymnast Aja Sims-Fletcher was announced as an assistant coach at Illinois. She was previously the inagural head coach at Talladega College before the program was shut down.
- The Alabama football team took some time in the middle of fall camp to support Team USA men's basketball in the comeback win over Serbia.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
22 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 9, 1971: The movie “The Last Rebel,” starting Joe Namath, was released.
August 9, 1985: Freshmen Anthony Smith and Gene Jelks recorded the fastest times in the 40-yard dash among the new members of the Alabama football team. Smith, a nose guard from Elizabeth City, N.C., ran a 4.59 while Jelks, a tailback from Gadsden, ran a 4.35.
August 9, 1999: Former Alabama player Riley Smith died in Mobile, Ala. Smith was the second player selected in the inaugural NFL draft in 1936, and the first drafted player to play in the league as Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger turned it down after being the first pick. Despite being an All-American quarterback he won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the Southeastern Conference’s best blocker. He was 88.
August 9, 1998: Irv Smith Jr. was born in New Orleans.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I think discipline is a mindset that’s part of who you are. It’s how you live your life. It’s what you do everything you do, whether it’s how you focus in a meeting, how you get ready to practice and how you sustain practice and make the right choices and decisions. It goes back to, what are you willing to accept? It’s not what you say, it’s not even what you do sometimes. It’s what you’re willing to accept from yourself and what you’re willing to accept from your teammates. It’s great to have high expectations. We’ve always had a relentless pursuit of excellence around here in terms of what we try to accomplish and what we try to do. But if you don’t do things right all the time at a high standard, you watch someone else celebrate.”- Nick Saban