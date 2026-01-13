Jessica Timmons, Bryce Young Headline Crimson Tide Athletes Of The Week

With football in the rearview mirror following Alabama's Rose Bowl blowout, Tuscaloosa is officially in the winter sports season. Men's and women's basketball, gymnastics, and swimming all delivered standout performers this week, while the first round of the NFL playoffs gave us multiple big moments for Alabama alumni. Here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 6 - 12, 2026.

Freshmen of the Week: Azaraya Ra-Akbar and Jasmine Cawley

Alabama gymnastics posted its highest season-opening score in program history in its 197.475-196.550 win over Clemson on Friday, and the freshmen were a massive reason why. Ra-Akbar posted a near-perfect 9.975 on the uneven bars for the Crimson Tide to capture the event title, while Cawley won the vault with a 9.900. Cawley also posted a 9.900 on the balance beam and had the highest overall score of any gymnast on either team with a 39.475.

The duo was expected to produce instantly coming into the season, but few expected a performance like this right away. Alabama entered the year ranked No. 8 in the country, and has now jumped to No. 4 in the rankings. The Crimson Tide will need Ra-Akbar and Cawley to continue to dominate heading into a matchup with No. 1 Florida on Jan. 16.

THAT IS HOW YOU MAKE A COLLEGIATE DEBUT 🤯



Azaraya Ra-Akbar with a near-perfect 9.975 on bars to start!!!

Honorable Mention: Amari Allen

Allen continued his sensational freshman season by scoring a career-high 25 points with 11 rebounds and four assists against Vanderbilt last week. He fell back down to earth on Saturday, scoring 11 points on 33% shooting while missing a crucial free throw with 90 seconds to play against Texas. Regardless, the first full week of SEC play has only reaffirmed what the nonconference results established: Allen is one of the most integral pieces of this Alabama team, and his scoring and rebounding are necessary for the Crimson Tide to reach its full potential.

Amari Allen put up a career-high 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists vs Vanderbilt, stepping up late for Alabama in the absence of Labaron Philon. Big, skilled, versatile ball-handler emerging as a potential 1&D prospect. pic.twitter.com/6Ew5VWGWE1 — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) January 8, 2026

College Athlete of the Week: Jessica Timmons

Timmons had the biggest performance of her career last Thursday, scoring 24 points and grabbing four rebounds to lead Alabama women's basketball to a win over No. 6 Kentucky, the program's highest-ranked win of the century. She also added 16 points and seven boards in Alabama's win against Missouri on Monday,

The redshirt senior has emerged as the leader and star of a Crimson Tide team that is off to its best start in program history at 17-1. After missing the entirety of last season with a knee injury she suffered in the 2024 SEC Tournament, she is now playing the best basketball of her life. Timmons is averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game this season.

Honorable Mention: Emily Jones

Alabama women's swimming and diving opened 2026 with a 233-66 win over Georgia Tech, thanks in part to a historic day from Jones. The senior set three Alabama Aquatic Center records: the 100 backstroke, 400 medley relay, and 200 free relay. She also won the 200 backstroke. The Australian's time of 51.29 seconds in the medley relay shattered one of the pool's longer-standing records, set back in 2008.

Pro Athlete of the Week: Bryce Young

Young made his playoff debut for Carolina on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams and rose to the occasion, going 21/40 with 264 yards and two total touchdowns. After a bad first-quarter interception, the 8-9 Panthers were in a 14-0 hole against the heavily-favored Rams. Young led a touchdown on the following drive, and would get Carolina in the end zone again right before halftime, thanks to a 16-yard QB run.

The third-year pro kept Carolina in the game throughout the second half, and thanks to a blocked punt, his Panthers got the ball at the Rams' 30-yard line down by three with just four minutes to play. Young found Jalen Coker for a seven-yard touchdown minutes later to give the Panthers the lead with 2:33 remaining. Matthew Stafford ultimately led a game-winning touchdown drive of his own to give Los Angeles the win, but Young's performance inspires confidence for a rising Carolina team in 2026.

BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM IS GOING CRAZY RN



BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM IS GOING CRAZY RN

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Will Anderson Jr.

With just under 12 minutes to play in their wildcard round matchup with the Steelers, the Houston Texans led 10-6. Aaron Rodgers, despite an uninspiring performance thus far, threatened to put together another signature drive to put Pittsburgh ahead and swing the momentum of a low-scoring affair.

Anderson had other plans: getting past his man, getting to Rodgers, and knocking the ball free. Teammate Sheldon Rankins picked up the ball and took it all the way to the house for a game-sealing touchdown. Houston won its first road playoff game in franchise history and will now face New England in the divisional round.