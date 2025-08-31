Former Alabama RHP Spencer Turnbull Signed by Royals Organization: Roll Call
Spencer Turnbull may have opted out of his minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs organization on Thursday, but the former Alabama pitcher wasn't a free agent for long. Per Turnbull's transactions log on MLB.com, he signed with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
The Royals organization assigned Turnbull, who made six starts with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, to their own Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. Upon reporting to the Storm Chasers, Turnbull will officially commence pitching for his third organization of the 2025 season.
Turnbull was signed in May by the Toronto Blue Jays, with whom he has seen his only MLB action of the year. The 32-year-old hurler has a 7.11 ERA in 6.1 frames on a big-league mound this season in three appearances.
Here's the Roll Call for Sunday, August 31, 2025:
Sunday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Saturday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Football: lost 31-17 at Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.
- Volleyball: defeated UAB 3-0 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in Crimson Tide Invitational.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama football team account paid tribute to Crimson Tide great Lee Roy Jordan, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 84. Jordan was part of Alabama's 1961 national championship career and won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.
- Former Alabama baseball closer Dylan Lee, now with the Triple-A Reno Aces (an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate), struck out nine Sacramento River Cats in Saturday's game as part of a performance that included 16 punchouts for the Reno staff.
- New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green had high praise for former Alabama men's basketball player Herb Jones, the 2021 SEC Player of the Year.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 31, 1964: Joe Namath was the center of attention during Alabama’s picture day. The 5,000 media booklets printed by the athletic department were almost sold out, and writers from around the South were picking Alabama, LSU and Auburn to battle reigning champion Ole Miss for the league title. A picture of Paul Bryant and Namath conversing on the bench was the featured photo on the media book cover. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm trying to get our players to listen to me instead of you guys. All that stuff you write about how good we are? All that stuff they hear on ESPN? It's like poison. Like rat poison."- Nick Saban in 2017