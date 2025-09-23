Former Alabama Soccer Star Reyna Reyes Extended by Portland Thorns: Roll Call
The NWSL's Portland Thorns have signed former Alabama star Reyna Reyes, whom the organization picked fifth overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft, to a contract extension through the 2030 season. Reyes, 24, has made 55 starts in her time with the club and previously had one more year left under contract.
“This extension speaks volumes for my belief in this Club’s future and the Club’s belief in me," said Reyes as part of the club's announcement. “Staying in Portland and performing in front of our devoted fans excites me, as does watching our team develop."
Reyes was the 2022 SEC Defender of the Year as part of Alabama's memorable College Cup team. She scored the game-winning goal against Duke in that year's NCAA Tournament to send the Crimson Tide to Cary, recording 16 goals in her Crimson Tide career.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, September 23, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Tennis: ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Tennis: Alabama's Matic Kriznik and Vit Kalina made it to the Qualifying Round of 16 at the ITA All-American Championships by winning in three sets against Louisville duo Hamza El Amine and Walid Ahouda.
Did You Notice?
- 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry has fumbled in all three of the Baltimore Ravens' games this season after doing it again Monday night.
- Dallas Cowboys rookie guard Tyler Booker, the 12th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Alabama, will be on the shelf for a multi-week period due to an ankle sprain.
- Former Alabama basketball star Collin Sexton, traded to the Charlotte Hornets this summer, appears to be gelling well with his new team.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- September 23, 1967: Alabama, fresh off an 11-0 season which featured a defense that yielded 37 points for the year, hosted Florida State in a night opener at Legion Field. Much to the chagrin of Coach Paul Bryant, the Seminoles scored as many points in one night as the '66 team gave up in a year. However, the Crimson Tide behind Kenny Stabler equaled the 37 posted by FSU for a high-scoring tie.
- September 23, 2017: Running back Damien Harris ran for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Bo Scarbrough added two more scores as No. 1 Alabama routed host Vanderbilt, 59-0. It was Alabama’s 19th straight win over the SEC East Division. The Crimson Tide outgained the Commodores 677-78, the largest margin in program history. It also set a school record with 38 first downs.
- September 23, 1989: Kevin Norwood was born in Biloxi, Mississippi.
- September 23, 1993: Reggie Ragland was born in Madison, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If anything goes bad, I did it. If anything goes semi-good, we did it. If anything goes real good, you did it. That’s all it takes to get people to win football games.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant