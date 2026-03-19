Esteemed Alabama Safety Headed to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame: Roll Call

Former Alabama safety Roman Harper will be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Harper played for the Crimson Tide from 2002-05, and finished his college career with five interceptions, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 302 tackles. These stats from the three-year starter landed him on the All-SEC Second Team in 2004 and the All-SEC First Team in 2005.

The New Orleans Saints selected him with the 43rd overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, and he helped them win their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2009 after totaling a team-high eight tackles. Harper played in the NFL for 11 years and made the Pro Bowl twice, which led to him being inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2020.

Harper is among four others in the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2026: former star quarterback Harry Agganis (Senior Bowl 1953), former head coach Norv Turner (most recent Senior Bowl 2005), former defensive tackle Booger McFarland (Senior Bowl 1999) and former quarterback Jason Campbell (Senior Bowl 2005).

“Anytime I get inducted into a Hall of Fame, it is an honor and a blessing, and this is one I did not see coming," Harper said in a statement. "When I played in this game, I was the angriest I have ever been in my life, and to look back and be enshrined in this game really gives me clarity knowing how far I’ve come, and how much I’ve grown as a man and as a person.

"I am going to cherish this moment, where I can celebrate a time when I was not in a good place mentally, but a time that propelled me into who I am today. That is life, and I am so excited to share this with my family and the people I’ve met in the Senior Bowl along the way. They have poured so much into to me, and I am honored to be a part of this family."

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

170 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Alabama has arrived in Tampa. Aden Holloway, who was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp on Monday, was not featured in this practice video. Nate Oats said on Monday that "we had to suspend him pending the investigation by the UA office of student conduct." Oats also said Alabama is "preparing to play without him this weekend."

Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux was named a finalist for the AAI Award, which is presented to the most outstanding collegiate senior female gymnast in the country. Gladieux is one of seven finalists, joining Carly Bauman (Michigan), Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Morgan Price (Arkansas), Anna Roberts (Stanford), Nikki Smith (Michigan State) and Faith Torrez (Oklahoma).

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has loved what he's seen from former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson's tape ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. His applause grew louder for Simpson in these two videos from The Pat McAfee Show.

"Ty Simpson makes the challenging throws and I'm very impressed with his tape..



I think the tape should matter more than how much tape you have" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive https://t.co/3bDkmEaDwE pic.twitter.com/iRePphmhiV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 18, 2026

Alabama women's basketball forward Alancia Ramsey will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season as she recovers from shoulder surgery. During her first season with the Crimson Tide, she made 27 appearances and earned a career-high 13 points against Stetson on Nov. 3.

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Swimming and diving at NCAA Championships: Women 1650 Yard Freestyle — Mackenzie Brandt (18th - 16:09.43); Women 200 Yard Medley Relay — Emily Jones, Charlotte Rosendale, Tessa Giele and Cadence Vincent (eighth - 1:33.81 - earned All-American status); Women 800 Yard Freestyle Relay — Cadence Vincent, Ella Jones, Emma Sundermeyer and Mackenzie Brandt (20th - 7:06.09)

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Swimming and diving at NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Georgia, 9 a.m. CT, Watch, Results

Women's tennis vs. Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m.

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

March 19, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first spring practice officially began a day later than expected because of torrential rains in Tuscaloosa. Two players who immediately impressed Bryant were guards Milton Frank of Huntsville and Gary Phillips of Dothan.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I didn't care if we ever quit practicing. I loved it. The only other guy I ever knew who loved it as much was Jerry Duncan. He would beg to practice even when he was hurt. I've actually seen him cry because the trainer told him he couldn't scrimmage." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on OT Jerry Duncan

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