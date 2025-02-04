Former Coach Hired, Future QB Room and SEC Hoops on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss a former Alabama assistant getting back into coaching, the Crimson Tide's approach to recruiting quarterbacks and the second half of the SEC basketball schedule.
The program opens by highlighting Scott Cochran as the former Alabama strength and conditioning coach has accepted the head coaching job at the University of West Alabama. How has Cochran's journey inspired people and what might he do with the Tigers' program.
The show continues by discussing Alabama's approach with the quarterback position as it relates to recruiting. The Crimson Tide has three talented quarterbacks on campus and is in the mix for one of the most talented quarterbacks in the Class of 2026. How does the program allocate its resources and is there any concern with over recruiting as the transfer portal always looms.
Lastly, the show dives into the second half of the SEC basketball season as Auburn and Alabama and neck and neck in the standings with two games still to play against one another. Will Auburn go unbeaten the rest of the way or can the Crimson Tide catch them and claim Nate Oats' third SEC regular season championship in six years?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.