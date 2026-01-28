Former Crimson Tide Defender Takes ACC Coaching Job: Roll Call

First year Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard is hiring Alabama assistant defensive line coach Jamey Mosley as the Cardinals' new defensive line coach. Mosley played outside linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2014-18, winning two national championships.

Mosely is the younger brother of former Alabama linebacker and NFL superstar CJ Mosley. He joined the Crimson Tide as a walk-on, but earned a scholarship and played in 25 games in his final two seasons in Tuscaloosa recording 20 tackles with two sacks.

Sources: Stanford is expected to hire Alabama assistant defensive line coach Jamey Mosley as the school’s new defensive line coach. He’s a former player at Alabama who won two national titles as a player. pic.twitter.com/81uBqAfLp9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 28, 2026

Mosley was signed to the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2019 but was waived by the Cardinals before the year concluded. He returned to Tuscaloosa to become an analyst and has worked closely with defensive line coach Freddie Roach for the last few seasons.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor and safety Bray Hubbard were named College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans. Proctor earned a 4.0 this past fall, while Hubbard earned a 3.91 GPA.

Alabama track and field's Katelyn Adel is the SEC's Women's Field Athlete of the Week. She earned the honor for the first time this season and the second time in her career. Adel finished first overall in her pentathlon season debut at last weekend's Orange and Purple Invitational. She recorded three personal records over the weekend, clocking an 8.65 in the 60-meter hurdles, jumping 5'8" in the high jump and shot putting 41' 3.25"

Ranks first in the @SEC and fifth in the @NCAATrackField following her pentathlon season debut 🔥



Katelyn Adel is the SEC’s Women’s Field Athlete of the Week!



📰 https://t.co/6iKofR1uXj@yea_ala | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/9n4MQECobM — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) January 27, 2026

Alabama freshman Tessa Giele earned SEC Freshman of the Week after clocking the fastest time in the 50 free (21.91) and the 100 butterfly (51.16), while also helping her 400 freestyle relay team to a first-place finish in the program's dual-meet against Texas A&M.

Congratulations to Tessa Giele on earning SEC Freshman of the Week 💪



📝https://t.co/1xwrQnDqLX#RollTide pic.twitter.com/SNoRU0DCZE — Alabama Swim & Dive (@AlabamaSwimDive) January 27, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday Scores:

Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday Schedule:

No Alabama Athletics

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Opener:

220 days

On This Date In Alabama History:

January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.

Alabama Quote of the Day:

"Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n." Former NFL coach Bum Phillips

We'll Leave You With This:

Former Alabama teammates Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye participated in a social media dance as they promoted AU Pro Basketball.

gotta love SA and Aaliyah back together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PnVRTeimQ5 — AU Pro Basketball (@AUProBasketball) January 28, 2026

Check Us Out On: