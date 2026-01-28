Former Crimson Tide Defender Takes ACC Coaching Job: Roll Call
First year Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard is hiring Alabama assistant defensive line coach Jamey Mosley as the Cardinals' new defensive line coach. Mosley played outside linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2014-18, winning two national championships.
Mosely is the younger brother of former Alabama linebacker and NFL superstar CJ Mosley. He joined the Crimson Tide as a walk-on, but earned a scholarship and played in 25 games in his final two seasons in Tuscaloosa recording 20 tackles with two sacks.
Mosley was signed to the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2019 but was waived by the Cardinals before the year concluded. He returned to Tuscaloosa to become an analyst and has worked closely with defensive line coach Freddie Roach for the last few seasons.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 28, 2026
- Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor and safety Bray Hubbard were named College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans. Proctor earned a 4.0 this past fall, while Hubbard earned a 3.91 GPA.
- Alabama track and field's Katelyn Adel is the SEC's Women's Field Athlete of the Week. She earned the honor for the first time this season and the second time in her career. Adel finished first overall in her pentathlon season debut at last weekend's Orange and Purple Invitational. She recorded three personal records over the weekend, clocking an 8.65 in the 60-meter hurdles, jumping 5'8" in the high jump and shot putting 41' 3.25"
Alabama freshman Tessa Giele earned SEC Freshman of the Week after clocking the fastest time in the 50 free (21.91) and the 100 butterfly (51.16), while also helping her 400 freestyle relay team to a first-place finish in the program's dual-meet against Texas A&M.
Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday Scores:
- Men's basketball: Alabama 90, Missouri 64
Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday Schedule:
- No Alabama Athletics
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Opener:
220 days
On This Date In Alabama History:
January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.
Alabama Quote of the Day:
"Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n."Former NFL coach Bum Phillips
We'll Leave You With This:
- Former Alabama teammates Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye participated in a social media dance as they promoted AU Pro Basketball.
Check Us Out On:
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI
Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6