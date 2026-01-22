Two Alabama Players Included in Mel Kiper Jr.'s Round 1 NFL Mock Draft: Roll Call

The 2025-26 college football season has come to an end, as No. 1 Indiana defeated No. 10 Miami 27-21 in the National Championship on Monday night.

In other words, the page has now been turned to 2026 NFL Draft coverage, and mocks, predictions and best team fits are already being analyzed for some of the top prospects in the class. This includes ESPN's renowned NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who released his first-round mock draft on Monday.

Alabama fell to the national champions in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The Crimson Tide has 19 players (16 who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, three early draft declarations) hoping to be selected in the draft, and Kiper included two players in the first-round mock.

QB Ty Simpson: No. 16 to the New York Jets

The redshirt junior led the SEC in completions (305) and pass attempts (473) in 15 games this season, recording a completion percentage of 64.5. The Crimson Tide co-captain threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 93 yards and two scores on 90 carries.

"Recall that the Jets were left out of the quarterback game when they were on the board the first time at No. 2; there just isn't another top-five QB prospect in this class right now beyond Fernando Mendoza," Kiper wrote. "But getting linebacker Arvell Reese there then getting the class' QB2 here? That's a pretty good first round for New York.

"Let's be clear, though: I do have some concerns about Simpson. He has 15 career starts, which means this pick would come with a lot of risk. That's just not enough game experience. We also can't ignore his dip in performance in the second half of the 2025 season. But there's also no questioning his upside. Simpson has good pocket presence, and he fired 28 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this past season. If the Jets can surround him with talent on offense and develop him, he has a high ceiling."

OL Kadyn Proctor: No. 28 to the Houston Texans

The 2025 consensus All-American came to Tuscaloosa as a 5-star tackle in the Class of 2023 out of Des Moines, Iowa. The three-year starter made 39 appearances and won the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was First Team All-SEC in 2025. He was Second Team All-SEC in 2024 and a Freshman All-American in 2023.

"Houston turned its offensive line upside down last offseason in a full makeover effort, but there wasn't enough improvement," Kiper wrote. "The unit was still 30th in pass block win rate at 55.5%, though the sack count dropped from 54 (tied for third most) to 31 (tied for ninth fewest). There's also the matter of the entire right side being unsigned for 2026. Proctor had all 40 of his career starts at left tackle (where Aireontae Ersery was this season), but he could slide to right tackle or even inside to guard. The bigger priority is getting capable blockers in front of C.J. Stroud."

Pair of Alabama Standouts Listed on 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The mock draft fun continues for this roll call, as Bleacher Report predicts that Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. and Amari Allen will be selected within the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft in June.

Philon is projected to go 13th overall to the Chicago Bulls, and Bleacher Report gave him the pro comparison of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley. In addition to Stephen Curry, Philon told BamaCentral that his favorite player growing up was Bulls and NBA legend Michael Jordan. The sophomore has been named the SEC Player of the Week three times this season and is currently second in the conference in points per game (22.0) and fourth in assists (4.9).

Allen is projected to be selected by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 29 pick, and Bleacher Report compared him to Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter. Allen has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times this season, matching Philon's tally for this honor from last year. He ranks third on the Crimson Tide in points (11.7) and assists per game (3.4), while standing at fifth in the conference in rebounds per game (7.8).

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

226 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Alabama softball outfielder Audrey Vandagriff was named a Preseason Second Team All-American D1 Softball. She also landed on USA Softball's Top 50 Player of the Year Watch List.

Former NFL center AQ Shipley commended former Alabama tight end and current Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts on The Pat McAfee Show for his efforts throughout his rookie year. Ouzts helped the Seahawks earn the NFL's best regular-season record, as 1-seed Seattle will face the 5-seed Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship on Jan. 25. Ouzts is one of four Crimson Tide products on the Seahawks, joining cornerback Josh Jobe, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Want to be a member of the Alabama football team? The Crimson Tide is holding walk-on tryouts on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Mal Moore Indoor Facility. To join, you must be a full-time student taking at least 12 hours of school credits this semester.

WALK-ON TRYOUTS



📆 January 27

📍 Mal Moore Indoor Facility

⏰ 6pm



Must be a FULL-TIME STUDENT enrolled in 12+ hours this semester. pic.twitter.com/ZuSD2gxRjY — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 21, 2026

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

No events scheduled

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Track and field: Alabama at Orange and Purple Invitational, Clemson, S.C., All Day, Watch, Live Results

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

January 22, 1904: Hoyt "Wu" Winslett, a triple-threat star for Alabama from 1924-26 and the South's first AP All-American, was born in Horseshoe Bend, Ala. In his three years of competition, Winslett never played in a losing game and helped the Tide to three Southern Conference titles and two national championships.

January 22, 1957: Jeff Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Basically, if anybody doesn’t want to work hard or be committed to the way he’s committed then they’re going to have a problem with him. Now, if they like to work, they won’t have any problems at all.” Bill Belichick on Nick Saban

Coach Ross is always staying one step ahead during meets 🤓 pic.twitter.com/IDPJPXxFba — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) January 21, 2026

