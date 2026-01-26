How London Simmons' Work Ethic Earned Significant Playing Time as True Freshman

Alabama's roster is loaded each year with four and five-star prospects. The Crimson Tide consistently recruits the best of the best in the recruiting rankings, but it was summer enrollee three-star player that ended up seeing the second-most time of any true freshman on Alabama's defense last season.

Defensive lineman London Simmons played in all 15 games with two starts as a true freshman with 266 defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, trailing only defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. in snaps by true freshmen.

Unlike Lee, Simmons didn't have the luxury of arriving to Tuscaloosa in the spring or five stars attached to his name. Simmons was a unanimous three-star product out of Hartfield Academy in Mississippi. Unlike most of his signing class, Simmons didn't have the spring to learn the playbook.

"Obviously I had a chip on my shoulder coming in," Simmons said back in December at Rose Bowl Media Day. "I just wanted to grind, get into the playbook, and whatever happened after that, I was just gonna accept it.”

Simmons was thrust into a starting role in just his second career game after an injury to veteran defensive lineman and team captain Tim Keenan III.

"He did a good job of just coming in and learning what was going on, following the leadership of the older guys, and not saying a whole bunch," Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach said at Rose Bowl Media Day. "Just kind of being a sponge on what was going on and how he needed to do things and with the right mindset and working. That’s been his whole thing, and he’s worked his butt off. He had to start some games when TK was down for a little bit, but he's done a tremendous job.”

In his debut season, Simmons recorded 19 tackles, including 1.5 sacks (-12 yards) along with two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. He was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team by the league coaches.

Simmons said it was a blessing getting to come in and get early playing time as a 3-star and described the season as surreal. He said it was a mindset he had in order to earn the trust of the coaches as a true freshman.

"Not thinking you’re a true freshman, just acting like a vet," Simmons said. "Doing everything you do over and over just like a vet.”

With losses to the NFL (Keenan and LT Overton) and transfer portal (James Smith, Kelby Collins and Jordan Renaud), Simmons will be one of Alabama's most experienced players along the defensive line in 2026 and will be counted on for an even bigger role. However, the path he took to playing time in 2025 can "absolutely" be an example for other young players according to Roach.

"I think the main thing’s just shut up and work," Roach said. "Learn what’s going on. Adapt to the culture because it’s going to be different than what you did in high school and just take the coaching. And he’s done that and done a tremendous job doing it."

