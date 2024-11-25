Former Tide Stars Shine on Sunday: Roll Call, November 25, 2024
This weekend of NFL football saw countless former Alabama Crimson Tide stars suiting up for their new teams and helping secure victories. From Packers running back Josh Jacobs lighting the 49ers defense up with three touchdowns, to Panthers signal caller Bryce Young putting together maybe his best performance yet as an NFL quarterback, here are some of the top performances from former Alabama players in the NFL this week.
Tua Tagovailoa: 29-of-40, 317 yards, 4 touchdowns
In his fifth game back since the concussion that sidelined him in Week 2, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was nothing short of surgical. He completed 29 of his 40 pass attempts for over 300 yards and tossed four touchdowns en route to a 34-15 win over the New England Patriots. The Dolphins, now sitting at 5-6, are unlikely to make the postseason this year, but keep their chances alive with the win.
Josh Jacobs: 29 rush, 106 yards, 3 touchdowns
Former Alabama and current Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs put together one of the top running back performances of the season this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. He was workhorse of the Packers offense, rushing the ball 29 times for 106 yards and three scores. Jacobs was dominant from start to finish against a San Francisco unit that was viewed among the league's best, and even set a new season high of broken tackles in a game with 15.
Bryce Young: 21-of-35, 263 yards, 1 touchdown
While his team was unable to pick up a third straight victory, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had possibly the best game of his young career yet. Facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs, Young looked comfortable throughout the afternoon, completing sixty percent of his throws for 263 yards and a score.
Jahmyr Gibbs: 21 rush, 90 yards, 2 touchdowns
Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions kept rolling this week, taking down the Colts 24-6 behind a stellar performance from the second year running back. He finished the day with 90 yards and two scores on 21 rushes, further cementing himself as a top running back in the league and the Lions as a top team in the league.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Alabama v. Alabama State at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida - Watch | Listen
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, Alabama 2
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama forward Noah Clowney hit a career high five three pointers against the Kings on Sunday night. The second year pro finished the game with 18 points, but unfortunately left the contest early after suffering what appeared to be a rolled ankle.
Former Alabama men's basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway picked up his first signature win as head coach of the Kennesaw State Owls this weekend, taking down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 79-77.
The Crimson Tide men's basketball team arrived in Las Vegas for the Players Era Tournament. The Tide takes on Houston in the first round of the tournament that features Rutgers, Notre Dame, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Oregon and Creighton as well.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.
November 25, 1998: Jahvon Quinerly was born in Hackensack, N.J.
November 25, 2013: Alabama senior quarterback AJ McCarron appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Wrote executive editor L. Jon Wertheim: "By conventional metrics, McCarron is not going to elevate eyebrows. He will not often throw for 300 yards, the way, say, Manziel, Oregon's Marcus Mariota and Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater will. He's not a dual threat. Then again, if you want to build a case for McCarron, you could do worse than starting here: He has as many national championships as he does defeats."
November 25, 2017: Even though Alabama had to play the final 10 minutes with just three players, Collin Sexton scored 40 points and kept the game close during a 89-84 loss to No. 14 Minnesota at the Barclays Center Classic in New York. When a near-brawl broke out in the game, numerous Alabama players left the bench and were automatically ejected.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Sure I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.” - Paul W. “Bear” Bryant