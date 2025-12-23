Barry Sanders Congratulates Former Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs on NFL Record: Roll Call

Former Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored his 48th career touchdown in Sunday's loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which made him the new record holder for the most touchdowns scored in a player's first three seasons in NFL history.

The Lions legend whose record he broke, all-time great former running back Barry Sanders, made a video congratulating Gibbs on the historic accomplishment. Gibbs also has the most touchdowns scored by a player before his 24th birthday.

"I knew that the day could come that someone else would break these records," Sanders said in the video. "It's really special for that to be a fellow Lion. I love watching you play, and I know I speak for every Lions fan when I say thanks for all the memories in your first three seasons, and we look forward to many more to come."

Gibbs spent one season at Alabama in 2022, transferring from Georgia Tech. After that, the Lions selected him 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. That pick has produced tremendous dividends for the organization thus far.

Barry Sanders congratulates Jahmyr Gibbs on breaking his NFL record for the most TDs scored through a players first 3 seasons



pic.twitter.com/pn4qKjR5N0 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 22, 2025

Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry, who won the 2015 Heisman Trophy, still has his speed. That was on display in the Baltomore Ravens' home loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Derrick Henry recorded a season-high 66.7% success rate and totaled 52 rushing yards over expected last night, per @NextGenStats.



Henry reached an average rushing speed of 13.81 mph, his fastest of the season and the second-fastest mark since joining the Ravens last year. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 22, 2025

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not test former Crimson Tide cornerback Pat Surtain II much in their Sunday road victory over the Denver Broncos. Surtain, one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL, was only targeted once.

Going to go back and watch tape on this, but the way the Jags attacked the #Broncos last night was startling by pure surface numbers.



Pat Surtain in 68 snaps: 1 tgt, 1 rec, 9 yards allowed as nearest defender.



Riley Moss in 67 snaps: 13 tgt, 9 rec, 155 yds.

Former Alabama men's basketball star Collin Sexton did not play in the Charlotte Hornets' 139-132 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Sexton is dealing with a left quad strain.

UPDATE: @hornets at CLE 12/22



Sexton and Kalkbrenner have been downgraded to out. LaMelo Ball is available for tonight's game.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 23, 1926: Alabama's All-Southern conference center Gordon "Sherlock" Holmes suffered from appendicitis in El Paso, Tex., while the team was en route to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl showdown with Stanford. Sophomore Babe Pearce was tabbed to fill in for Holmes, who told doctors he was going to catch the next train to Pasadena to be with the Crimson Tide.

December 23, 1991: Former Crimson Tide men's basketball guard Trevor Releford was born in Kansas City, Mo. Releford received All-SEC nods in 2012 and 2013.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I'll never forget going to the Rose Bowl. I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach [Frank] Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic director at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my best football player. This is the best player on my team.' Well, shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready. And I was, too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You with This:

Here's the play Ryan Kelly got hurt on. Looks like his helmet pretty forcefully collides with Giants LB Bobby Okereke. pic.twitter.com/Lvmqh8mqFL — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) December 22, 2025

