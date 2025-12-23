Barry Sanders Congratulates Former Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs on NFL Record: Roll Call
Former Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored his 48th career touchdown in Sunday's loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which made him the new record holder for the most touchdowns scored in a player's first three seasons in NFL history.
The Lions legend whose record he broke, all-time great former running back Barry Sanders, made a video congratulating Gibbs on the historic accomplishment. Gibbs also has the most touchdowns scored by a player before his 24th birthday.
"I knew that the day could come that someone else would break these records," Sanders said in the video. "It's really special for that to be a fellow Lion. I love watching you play, and I know I speak for every Lions fan when I say thanks for all the memories in your first three seasons, and we look forward to many more to come."
Gibbs spent one season at Alabama in 2022, transferring from Georgia Tech. After that, the Lions selected him 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. That pick has produced tremendous dividends for the organization thus far.
- Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry, who won the 2015 Heisman Trophy, still has his speed. That was on display in the Baltomore Ravens' home loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars did not test former Crimson Tide cornerback Pat Surtain II much in their Sunday road victory over the Denver Broncos. Surtain, one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL, was only targeted once.
- Former Alabama men's basketball star Collin Sexton did not play in the Charlotte Hornets' 139-132 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Sexton is dealing with a left quad strain.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- December 23, 1926: Alabama's All-Southern conference center Gordon "Sherlock" Holmes suffered from appendicitis in El Paso, Tex., while the team was en route to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl showdown with Stanford. Sophomore Babe Pearce was tabbed to fill in for Holmes, who told doctors he was going to catch the next train to Pasadena to be with the Crimson Tide.
- December 23, 1991: Former Crimson Tide men's basketball guard Trevor Releford was born in Kansas City, Mo. Releford received All-SEC nods in 2012 and 2013.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I'll never forget going to the Rose Bowl. I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach [Frank] Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic director at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my best football player. This is the best player on my team.' Well, shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready. And I was, too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day."Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
We'll Leave You with This:
