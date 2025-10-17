Nick Saban Praises His Former Quarterback's 'Psychological Disposition'
Nick Saban joined ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, as he does every week, to discuss not only the upcoming weekend of college football, but several other topics as well, such as the NFL and wider sports world as a whole.
The former Crimson Tide head coach was asked about one of his former players on this week's appearance. A player that, as dominant as he was in Crimson and White, has struggled to catch on in the NFL like many expected he would.
McAfee asked Saban his thoughts on his former signal caller Bryce Young and the transition from college to the NFL. The coach responded, praising Young, saying, "Bryce has the right psychological disposition to be successful."
He continued, "You know Bryce is a point guard playing quarterback. He can make all the throws, he can make all the plays, he's athletic, but he's got to have some decent players around him. I think when he first got to Carolina, he didn't have a very good supporting cast around him, which I think was a bit of a problem."
Saban brought his point home further, saying, "I always talked to players about being emotional versus playing with emotion. Playing with emotion is important from a competitive standpoint, and I think Bryce does that very well, but once you get emotional, you lose your ability to think... Bryce doesn't do that."
"He never got frustrated when things didn't go well... And he always prepared the same way for every game. I think you're starting to see that now and it's starting to pay off for their team," Saban said of his former quarterback.
So far, though his first three seasons in the NFL, Young has compiled a 9-25 record as a starter and has thrown for 6,430 yards with a 36 to 24 touchdown to interception ratio. While it has not been easy in Carolina for the former Crimson Tide quarterback, Young has routinely shown flashes of what made him so special at Alabama, such as his anticipation and accuracy.
Through six games this season, Young is 3-3 as the starter and has thrown 10 touchdowns to just five picks. While the Panthers likely still have a ways to go in terms of competing for Super Bowls, Young has certainly looked solid enough to warner more time at the helm.